8 Health Benefits Of Taking Vitamin C Supplements
Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a vital nutrient that functions as an antioxidant in the body, protecting cells from damage by free radicals. Additionally, vitamin C boosts the immune system, enhances the absorption of iron from plant-based foods, and supports wound healing and brain health. As the human body cannot produce or store vitamin C, it must be obtained from the diet through fruits and vegetables, such as citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli. Vitamin C supplements can be helpful, particularly for individuals who have difficulty meeting their daily requirements through diet alone. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of taking vitamin C supplements.
Here's how vitamin C supplements can boost your health
1. Boosts immune system
Vitamin C is crucial for the proper functioning of the immune system. It stimulates the production of white blood cells, particularly lymphocytes and phagocytes, which help protect the body against infections. Additionally, vitamin C enhances the function of these cells, improving their ability to detect and destroy pathogens.
2. Antioxidant properties
As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C helps neutralise free radicals in the body. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells, leading to inflammation and chronic diseases. By neutralising these molecules, vitamin C helps protect cells and tissues, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.
3. Improves skin health
Vitamin C is essential for the production of collagen, a protein that helps maintain skin elasticity and strength. Collagen production tends to decrease with age, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. By promoting collagen synthesis, vitamin C helps maintain youthful, healthy skin.
4. Reduces risk of chronic diseases
The antioxidant properties of vitamin C play a significant role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. By combating oxidative stress, vitamin C helps lower inflammation, a key factor in the development of conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.
5. Enhances iron absorption
Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron, the type of iron found in plant-based foods. It converts iron into a form that is more easily absorbed by the body. This is particularly important for individuals at risk of iron deficiency, such as vegetarians, vegans, and those with certain medical conditions.
6. Supports cardiovascular health
Vitamin C contributes to cardiovascular health in several ways. Its antioxidant properties help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the arteries, which can prevent the development of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries).
7. Promotes healthy ageing
As an antioxidant, vitamin C helps protect cells and tissues from the damage caused by free radicals, which can accelerate the ageing process. By reducing oxidative stress, vitamin C helps maintain the health and function of various organs and systems in the body, contributing to healthy ageing.
8. Supports eye health
Vitamin C plays a vital role in eye health. Its antioxidant properties help protect the eyes from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. This is particularly important for preventing cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, two common eye conditions that can lead to vision loss.
Vitamin C supplements can help support overall well-being and prevent various diseases and health conditions. Talk to a healthcare professional to understand if you need vitamin C supplements and understand dosage.
