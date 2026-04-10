6 Best Exercises That Can Help Correct Your Posture
These exercises help to counteract the slouching caused by hours of sitting, screen time, and sedentary habits. Here are some of the best exercises that can help to correct your posture.
Exercises for better posture
HIGHLIGHTS
- Good posture reduces aches and improves energy and ease of movement daily
- Exercises like Child's Pose and Cat-Cow stretch help lengthen and mobilize the spine
- Planks and Glute Bridges strengthen core and lower back to support proper posture
Good posture is more than just standing tall, it's about feeling energised, reducing aches, and moving with ease every day. A lot of us slouch from long hours at desks, scrolling on phones or even carrying heavy bags. These activities strain our back, neck and shoulders over time. However, it can be combated with simple exercises that strengthen weak muscles and stretch tight ones. Certain exercises help to correct posture by targeting important muscle groups, improving flexibility, and building strength in the core, back, and shoulders. Start slow, focus on your breathing and make these exercises your habit.
These exercises help to counteract the slouching caused by hours of sitting, screen time, and sedentary habits. Here are some of the best exercises that can help to correct your posture.
Exercises For Better Posture
1. Child's Pose
This is a yoga stretch that gently lengthens the spine, hips, and lower back while releasing tension accumulated from poor posture. Start on your hands and knees with your big toes touching and knees spread wide. Slowly sit your hips back toward your heels, extending your arms forward on the floor and lowering your chest as close to the ground as comfortable. Let your forehead rest down, close your eyes, and take slow, deep breaths for 20 to 30 seconds, or longer if it feels good. This pose helps counter the forward hunch that many people develop from desk work or phone use. It also helps to calm the nervous system.
2. Cat-Cow Stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic sequence that mobilises the entire spine. Start on all fours, with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale deeply as you drop your belly toward the floor (cow pose), lifting your tailbone and look upward while arching your back gently. Exhale fully, rounding your spine toward the ceiling (cat pose), tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your navel in. Flow smoothly between these positions for 10 to 15 cycles, moving with your breath. This exercise lubricates the spinal joints, and reduces stiffness.
3. Plank
Planks are a powerhouse for posture correction, as they engage the core muscles, shoulders, and glutes to create a strong foundation. Begin in a forearm plank position: elbows under shoulders, body forming a straight line from head to heels, with feet hip-width apart. Press firmly into your forearms, squeeze your glutes and quads, and draw your belly button toward your spine. Hold for 20 to 60 seconds, building time as you progress. This hold strengthens the transverse abdominis and erector spinae, preventing anterior pelvic tilt and forward lean.
4. Glute Bridge
Glute bridges target the posterior chain; glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor hip-width apart, and arms at your sides. Engage your core, then squeeze your glutes to lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from knees to shoulders. Pause for two seconds at the top, then lower slowly with control. Aim for 10 to 15 repetitions. This exercise activates the glutes, which are crucial for supporting the lumbar spine and preventing swayback posture.
5. Chin Tuck
Chin tucks are a simple exercise for correcting forward head posture. Sit or stand tall with shoulders relaxed. Gently draw your chin straight back toward your neck, like creating a double chin, without tilting your head up or down. You should feel a subtle stretch at the base of your skull. Hold for five to 10 seconds, then release and repeat this for 10 to 15 times. This strengthens the cervical flexors, realigning the head over the spine and reducing neck strain.
6. Wall Angels
Wall angels improve shoulder mobility and upper back strength, opening the chest to combat rounded shoulders. Stand with your back against a wall, feet about six inches away, and bend your knees slightly. Place your arms in a 'W' shape, elbows and wrists touching the wall. Slowly slide your arms overhead into a 'Y' shape, keeping contact with the wall as much as possible, then return to start. Do this for 10 to 15 reps.
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