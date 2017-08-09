5 Symptoms That You Have Cataract
Cataract is a disease which affects your eye and can potentially harm the eyesight in such manner that there is permanent damage. It is the clouding of the lens of your eye which leaves you with an impaired vision. They're quite common but dangerous nonetheless. Cataracts start slow and can be easily detected if you pay a little observation to your vision. Prompt treatment can do wonders and can minimise the damage to your eye sight. Read below to find some common symptoms of cataract.
Cloudy Vision - It is one of the earliest indicator of cataract. The objects start appearing hazy and blurred as the lens of the eye turns cloudy slowly. It almost feels as if you're looking through a filter. The disease doesn't just attack your vision straight on. It slowly develops and the effect usually increases with time and the world appears more cloudy and blurry. It either affects your entire line of vision or just some portion of it.
Increased Sensitivity - Bright lights tend to get painful as the condition progresses. Excessive blinking or inability to go out in the sun are the most obvious indicators. If these conditions persist over some time it's time you seek out medical assistance.
Reading Problems - For a person suffering from cataract, colours appearing faded is nothing new. They see a faded version of the original shade. There is also a reduced recognition of black and white contrast. This leads to difficulty in reading,
Night Driving - You can't take those long drives in the night anymore? Your night vision is constantly deteriorating and you don't trust yourself behind the wheel now. Moreover, lights from another vehicle are almost blinding as they pass you. Cloudy vision and hypersensitivity to light generally indicate cataract.
New Glasses - If you constantly find your vision deteriorating, and you have been changing your glasses or your contact lenses too often, you might have cataract. Don't waste any time and see an eye specialist. Early treatment will help you a lot.
