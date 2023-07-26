Eyes: Signs You Might Have Glaucoma & Tips To Lower Risk
It is important to note that glaucoma is often asymptomatic in its early stages, and regular eye exams are essential for early detection and treatment.
Regular check-ups with an eye care professional can help treat and even prevent glaucoma
Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which is responsible for transmitting visual information from the eye to the brain. This damage is often caused by high pressure within the eye, known as intraocular pressure (IOP).
IOP can build up when the fluid in the eye, called aqueous humor, does not drain properly. This can lead to increased pressure on the optic nerve, causing it to become damaged over time. If left untreated, glaucoma can ultimately result in permanent vision loss and blindness. Keep reading as we discuss the different signs and prevention tips for glaucoma.
8 Signs of glaucoma to watch out for:
1. Vision loss or changes
The most common sign of glaucoma is progressive peripheral vision loss. Patients may notice decreased vision or a gradual reduction of their visual field.
2. Tunnel vision
A hallmark sign of advanced glaucoma is tunnel vision, where only a small central area of vision remains clear, while the peripheral vision is severely compromised.
3. Blurred vision
Glaucoma can cause a gradual or sudden blurring of vision, making it difficult to see fine details or read letters clearly.
4. Halos or glare around lights
Glaucoma can lead to increased sensitivity to light, causing halos or glare around light sources, especially during nighttime.
5. Eye pain
Some individuals may experience eye pain, which can range from mild discomfort to severe sharp or throbbing pain. This is often accompanied by redness in the affected eye.
6. Nausea and vomiting
In certain cases of acute angle-closure glaucoma, patients may develop symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and even abdominal pain.
7. Eye redness
Redness in the eye can occur due to increased pressure or inflammation caused by glaucoma. This is often accompanied by itching or irritation.
8. Optic nerve damage
Glaucoma damages the optic nerve, which can be observed during an eye exam by an ophthalmologist. They may detect thinning or changes in the appearance of the optic nerve head.
Now that we understand some common signs of glaucoma, let's understand some ways in which we can reduce its risk.
6 Tips to help lower the risk of glaucoma:
1. Regular eye exams
Schedule regular comprehensive eye exams to get screened for glaucoma. Early detection is key to preventing vision loss.
2. Family history
Be aware of your family's medical history, as there is a genetic predisposition to glaucoma. Inform your eye doctor if any close relatives have been diagnosed with glaucoma.
3. Maintain healthy blood pressure
High blood pressure can increase the risk of glaucoma. Ensure you manage your blood pressure through a healthy diet, regular exercise, and medication if necessary.
4. Exercise regularly
Engaging in regular physical activity, such as walking or jogging, can help improve overall circulation, including blood flow to the optic nerve, thus reducing the risk of glaucoma.
5. Diet and nutrition
Maintaining a well-balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals can promote eye health. Include foods like leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, and fish, which are beneficial for ocular health.
6. Eye protection
Wear protective eyewear when participating in activities that may pose a risk of eye injury, such as sports or construction work. Eye injuries can increase the likelihood of developing glaucoma.
Remember, these tips can help lower your risk of developing glaucoma, but they do not guarantee its prevention. Regular check-ups and consultations with an eye care professional are crucial for early detection and proper management.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
