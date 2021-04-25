Eye Allergies: Expert Shares Some Effective Preventive Measures
Nothing can be more irritating than having a feeling that there is something in your eyes. If you notice that your eyes are itchy, red and other symptoms, it could be an eye allergy. Read on to know more about eye allergies and how to manage them.
Eye allergy can lead to redness and itching in the eyes
- Eye allergy can lead to itching, dryness and pain
- Do not use over the counter medication for your eyes
- Do not rub your eyes with hands
Do you start getting itching and irritation in your eyes with the change in weather? Did you skip your online meeting due to red eyes? Is there eye irritation when you get up in the morning? Is the eye redness, swelling, and itching robbing your peace of mind, and keeping you preoccupied? Then, you must not ignore these symptoms. Eye allergies can be isolated allergy affecting the eyes, or can be a part of generalised allergy caused by the same allergens causing sneezing, runny nose, skin rashes etc. Many people are prone to eye allergies due to seasonal changes. An increase in atmospheric pollen, during flowering season, moulds during humid weather, dust during hot dry summer months, pet dander, environmental pollution and industrialisation can invite eye allergies. Wearing contact lenses, irritants such as cigarette smoke and perfumes, deodorant's, anti-mosquito chemical vaporizers can also be some of the factors.
Here are some vital tips to keep eye allergies at bay during the weather change
- Cut down the exposure to allergy causing agents, if possible, or at least minimise exposure, Improve ventilation and lighting, for home and work places. Avoid creation of dark, inadequately lighted and ventilated areas.
- Avoid dry dusting and choose vacuum cleaning if possible.
- Stay indoors in a controlled or air conditioned environment during unsuitable allergy causing weather.
- Handle your pets with care. Avoid getting them in your living areas, especially in bedrooms.
- Keep carpets and curtains clean.
- Children's soft toys have a high dust attracting property. Wash them frequently.
- Do not self-medicate, or use over the counter or expired medicines.
- Do not share medicines especially eye drops
- Wash your hands frequently and do not touch your eyes frequently. Do not rub your eyes as it can aggravate the problem further.
- In case you wear contact lenses then remove them and do not wear them while sleeping.
- Make sure your pillow covers and bedsheets are cleaned from time to time and washed in hot water. Clean and disinfect the frequently touched surfaces from time to time.
- You can take an allergy shot or medication as recommended by your doctor.
- If you want to clean your eyes then you must use a clean, soft and dry cloth. Only use the running tap water for your eyes. Try to apply a cold compress over your itchy eyes.
Take-home message: Eye allergies are a common problem that will require timely attention and treatment. Delaying the treatment or ignoring the symptoms can worsen the situation further and give you a tough time.
(Dr. Sanjeev Taneja, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Karol Bagh, New Delhi)
