What Is Pranic Healing? Know Some Of The Health Benefits It Can Offer
Pranic healing is a comprehensive therapy system of natural healing techniques. It can promote your mental well being. Here are some of the health benefits it can offer.
Pranic healing can help promote mental well-being
Pranic healing is a comprehensive therapy system of natural healing techniques. It uses prana, which is a Sanskrit word for the life force (energy) to balance, harmonize and transform the body's energy processes. It's a synthesis of ancient, esoteric systematic, and scientific-based methods, rediscovered, researched and tested over decades with proven success by the founder of Modern Pranic Healing, Grand Master Choa Kok Sui.
How does it work?
It's a proven fact that everything in the universe is fundamentally made up of energy. Not just our physical body but our thoughts as well as emotions are also waves in the form of energy that can be easily measured using instruments. And scientifically, energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to another. You can transform all the negatives into positives with complete ease.
Pranic healing not only makes you aware of the aura around the human body, the 'chakras' (energy centers) and their effects on our health, but also teaches you how to feel and determine the chakras that may be affected. Through learning about energy, you become more conscious of its ubiquitous presence around you.
What are its benefits?
The immune system of the body functions the best when it is free from stress and emotional turmoil. Pranic healing can be used to promote mental well-being.
Anxiety, stress, and depression are some of the most common problems in modern-day life. These can be managed with healing.
Regularly practicing it can help an individual to achieve inner peace and experience better mental health.
(Beena Gupta is a certified Pranic Healer and Trainer at Ojas)
