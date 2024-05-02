Stress: Unusual Signs Of High Cortisol Levels
Below we discuss a list of signs that might suggest you have high cortisol levels.
High cortisol can cause sudden changes in mood, irritability, or heightened anxiety
High cortisol levels, often associated with chronic stress, can manifest in various unusual signs beyond the commonly recognised symptoms like weight gain and fatigue. In this article, we share a list of signs that might suggest you have high cortisol levels.
Here are 8 unusual signs of high cortisol levels:
1. Hair loss
Excessive hair shedding or thinning, especially in women can be a sign of high cortisol levels.. High cortisol levels can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to hair loss or thinning. Manage stress through relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga. Consult a healthcare professional for potential underlying conditions.
2. Acne breakouts
You may also experience sudden onset or worsening of acne, especially in adults. Elevated cortisol levels can stimulate sebum production and inflammation in the skin, contributing to acne flare-ups. Practice stress management techniques, maintain a healthy skincare routine, and consider consulting a dermatologist for specialised treatment.
3. Memory issues
Difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, or forgetfulness may be signs of high stress. Chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels can impair cognitive function, including memory and concentration. Prioritise sleep, engage in cognitive exercises, and manage stress levels through relaxation techniques or therapy.
4. Digestive problems
Symptoms such as bloating, gas, diarrhoea, or constipation may be caused by high cortisol. High cortisol levels can disrupt digestive function by altering gut motility and reducing the secretion of digestive enzymes. Adopt a balanced diet, manage stress through relaxation techniques, and consider dietary supplements or probiotics under the guidance of a healthcare professional.
5. Mood swings
High cortisol can cause sudden changes in mood, irritability, or heightened anxiety. Chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels can affect neurotransmitter balance, leading to mood disturbances and emotional volatility. Practice stress management techniques, prioritise self-care, and consider therapy or counselling for emotional support
6. High blood pressure
Elevated blood pressure readings may be another signs of high cortisol levels. Prolonged exposure to high cortisol levels can contribute to hypertension and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. Adopt lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and medication prescribed by a healthcare professional if necessary.
7. Muscle weakness
You may start feeling weak or fatigued despite adequate rest and nutrition. Chronic stress and high cortisol levels can contribute to muscle wasting and weakness over time. Prioritise rest and recovery, engage in gentle exercise or stretching, and consider consulting a healthcare professional for evaluation.
8. Sugar cravings
Intense cravings for sugary or high-carbohydrate foods, especially during times of stress is a sign of high cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels can influence appetite regulation and lead to cravings for unhealthy foods, contributing to weight gain and metabolic disturbances. Practice mindful eating, prioritise balanced meals with adequate protein and fibre, and address underlying stressors through relaxation techniques or therapy.
It's important to note that while these signs may indicate high cortisol levels, they can also be associated with other underlying health conditions. If you experience persistent or severe symptoms, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and management.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.