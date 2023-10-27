Home »  Emotions »  Seasonal Affective Disorder: Strategies To Overcome The Winter Blues

Seasonal Affective Disorder: Strategies To Overcome The Winter Blues

Seasonal Affective Disorder can be managed during fall, read on as we share why it occurs and how to manage it.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 27, 2023
Seasonal Affective Disorder is often referred to as "winter depression" or "winter blues"

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that typically occurs during the winter season when there is less natural sunlight. It is believed to be caused by reduced exposure to sunlight, which can affect the body's internal clock and lead to a drop in mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin.

The exact cause of SAD is unknown, but several factors may contribute to its development, such as:

  • Reduced sunlight: Reduced exposure to sunlight can disrupt the internal body clock, leading to depressive symptoms.

  • Disrupted melatonin levels: Melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep and mood. Changes in sunlight patterns during seasons can disrupt its production, which might contribute to SAD.
  • Decreased serotonin levels: Serotonin is a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. Reduced sunlight can lead to decreased serotonin levels that might contribute to depressive symptoms.


SAD can also occur in the fall, usually starting in late autumn and continuing into the winter months. It is often referred to as "winter depression" or "winter blues." Symptoms of SAD include low mood, irritability, fatigue, increased appetite and weight gain, difficulty concentrating, and a lack of interest in activities. Continue reading as we share some strategies to manage SAD.

Seasonal Affective Disorder can be managed during fall. Some methods to manage SAD include:



1. Light therapy

Light therapy involves using a specially designed lightbox that emits bright light. Sitting in front of a lightbox for a specific duration every day can help replace the lost sunlight and alleviate symptoms.

2. Regular exercise

Engaging in regular physical activities, especially outdoors, can help improve mood and reduce symptoms of SAD.

3. Get outdoors

Make an effort to spend time outdoors, even on cloudy days, to increase exposure to natural light.

4. Create a pleasant environment

Ensure your living and working spaces have adequate lighting. Consider sitting near windows to receive as much natural light as possible.

5. Maintain a regular sleep schedule

Establishing a consistent sleep routine can help regulate your body's internal clock and improve symptoms.

6. Seek social support

Connect with friends, family, or support groups to combat feelings of isolation and loneliness that may accompany SAD.

7. Speak to a healthcare professional

If your symptoms persist or worsen, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional. They can provide further guidance, evaluate treatment options, and potentially recommend therapy or medication.

8. Maintain a healthy diet

Eat a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive consumption of sugary and processed foods.

9. Establish a routine

Create a daily schedule that includes regular sleep patterns, meal times, exercise routines, and leisure activities to create a sense of stability and structure.

10. Plan enjoyable activities

Schedule activities that you enjoy and look forward to, such as hobbies, outings, or pursuing creative endeavours. Engaging in pleasurable activities can help boost mood.

It is important to note that the above strategies may help manage symptoms, but it's crucial to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment plan.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

