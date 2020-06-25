Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Expert Explains Types And Ways To Manage This Condition
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health disorder that can result in unwanted thoughts, fears and actions. A person with OCD may feel a strong urge to do something over and over again. These repetitive behaviours are compulsions. OCD can affect your life. It can also cause anxiety if you try to ignore or stop the obsession. In the end, you feel uneasy until you finish that task. Some common examples of OCD are- washing hands again and again, cleaning many times a day, arranging stuff always in the same pattern, checking doors or stoves repeatedly and other such activities.
Mental health therapist/Counsellor Arouba Kabir explains, "The only way to conquer something, is to understand it fully, form a plan and go for it. This is true not just for battling chronic diseases but for almost everyday life situations. OCD or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a disorder in which a person becomes obsessed with a thought, action or feeling and falls prey to a cycle of compulsive behaviour. In a recent survey conducted in an Indian setting, it was observed that up to 1% of the population is affected by OCD."
Therapist Arouba further explains that it has become increasingly important to understand the various prevalent forms of this condition and it can manifest as:
1. Cleaning obsession where one starts fearing the risk of getting infected by absolutely any and everything and thus falls into a cycle of repeated cleanliness drives.
2. Hoarding obsession where one starts hoarding unnecessary things with a backdrop fear of what if I need it later and it isn't available, what if a tsunami strikes I should be prepared etc.
3. Symmetry obsession where one starts organizing and re-organizing things into a symmetric pattern. Anything falling out of symmetry can induce a panic attack.
4. Harm obsession involves a mental state where the person is continuously fearful of getting harmed-possibility of getting into a car crash prevents them from driving, the possibility of drowning keeps them away from water etc.
5. Social Pressure obsession involves a mental state where the person is constantly fearful of facing social embarrassment, making a mistake, being disrespected and thus is reluctant to interact due to the fear of being judged.
(Arouba Kabir is a Mental health therapist or Counsellor at Ensowellness)
