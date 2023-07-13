Mental Health: What Is Major Depressive Disorder? Signs, Causes, Treatment & Prevention
MDD is a complex disorder that can be caused by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. Let's understand it in depth.
Major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression or simply depression, is a mental health disorder characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest or pleasure in activities.
Major depressive disorder is more than just feeling sad occasionally; it is a serious condition that affects daily life and can interfere with work, school, relationships, and overall functioning. In this article, we discuss the signs and causes of MDD. We also discuss its treatment and share some prevention tips.
Signs
1. Persistent feelings of sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness.
2. Loss of interest or pleasure in formerly enjoyed activities.
3. Significant changes in appetite and weight.
4. Insomnia or excessive sleeping.
5. Fatigue or lack of energy.
6. Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering.
7. Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt.
8. Recurrent thoughts of death, suicidal ideation, or suicide attempts.
9. Physical symptoms like headaches, digestive problems, or chronic pain.
Causes
The exact cause of Major Depressive Disorder is not fully understood, but it is likely to be a combination of several factors, including:
1. Biological factors
Imbalances in brain chemicals (neurotransmitters) like serotonin and norepinephrine.
2. Genetics
Having a family history of depression increases the risk.
3. Environmental factors
Experiencing trauma, abuse, or significant life changes, such as loss or divorce.
4. Psychological factors
Having low self-esteem, a pessimistic outlook, or a history of other mental illnesses.
Treatment
1. Psychotherapy
Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT) are effective in treating MDD. These help identify and change negative thought patterns and provide strategies for coping and improving relationships.
2. Medications
Antidepressant medications may be prescribed to help manage symptoms. However, like every condition it is important to understand that medication should only be consumed as prescribed and suggested by the doctor.
3. Brain stimulation techniques
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) or transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) may be recommended in severe and treatment-resistant cases.
Prevention Tips
While it is not always possible to prevent Major Depressive Disorder, the following strategies may help reduce the risk.
1. Seek support
Build a strong support system of friends, family, or a therapist. Sharing problems and seeking help can provide emotional support.
2. Manage stress
Develop healthy coping mechanisms to handle stress, including regular exercise, relaxation techniques (e.g., meditation or deep breathing), and engaging in enjoyable activities. You can also understand what things are triggering stress and try to combat the root cause.
3. Establish a routine
Maintaining a structured daily routine can promote a sense of stability. It can help you maintain a good diet and workout routine which can further boost your mental and physical health.
4. Healthy lifestyle
Prioritise good sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet. Avoid excessive alcohol or drug use.
5. Recognise warning signs
Be aware of the signs and symptoms of depression in yourself or loved ones. Early intervention can prevent the condition from worsening.
MDD is a complex disorder that can be caused by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. It can occur at any age, and if left untreated, can lead to serious consequences, including impaired functioning and an increased risk of suicide. It is important to consult with a mental health professional for an accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and guidance on managing Major Depressive Disorder.
