Mental Health: Watch Out For These Early Signs Of Bipolar Disorder
Below we share some common early signs of bipolar disorder to help you identify the condition and seek professional help.
Recognising these early signs of bipolar disorder can help take proactive steps to manage them
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterised by extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression). These mood swings can impact a person's energy levels, behaviour, and ability to carry out daily tasks. Recognising these signs early on is crucial, as early intervention and treatment can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. In this article, we discuss in detail some common early signs of bipolar disorder to help you identify the condition and seek professional help.
Early signs of bipolar disorder to watch out for
1. Mood swings
One of the most prominent early signs of bipolar disorder is experiencing drastic mood swings that can range from intense highs (mania) to deep lows (depression). These mood swings can occur without a clear trigger and may last for days, weeks, or even longer. During manic episodes, a person might feel euphoric, overly energetic, or unusually irritable. In contrast, depressive episodes can bring feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and fatigue.
2. Increased energy or activity levels
During the manic phase, individuals with bipolar disorder may experience an unusual burst of energy, leading to increased activity levels and restlessness. This surge in energy can result in excessive goal-directed activities, such as working on multiple projects simultaneously, engaging in risky behaviours, or being overly productive.
3. Decreased need for sleep
A reduced need for sleep is a common early sign during a manic or hypomanic episode. Individuals may feel rested after only a few hours of sleep or even skip sleep entirely without feeling tired. The heightened energy and euphoria during mania can reduce the need for sleep, sometimes leading to insomnia. Over time, this lack of sleep can exacerbate other symptoms and lead to burnout.
4. Changes in appetite or weight
Significant changes in appetite or weight, such as overeating or loss of appetite, can be an early sign of bipolar disorder, particularly during depressive episodes. During depression, some individuals may lose interest in food, leading to weight loss, while others may use food for comfort, resulting in weight gain.
5. Irritability or agitation
Irritability and agitation are common during both manic and depressive episodes, often leading to conflicts with others. During mania, irritability can stem from frustration due to racing thoughts or an inability to slow down. In depression, irritability may result from feelings of hopelessness or fatigue.
6. Impulsive or risky behaviour
Engaging in impulsive or risky behaviour, such as reckless driving, spending sprees, or substance abuse, can be an early sign of bipolar disorder, particularly during manic episodes. The elevated mood and reduced inhibitions during mania can lead to poor judgment and decision-making, resulting in risky behaviours.
7. Feelings of hopelessness
During depressive episodes, a person with bipolar disorder may experience intense feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and despair. These feelings are part of the depressive phase of bipolar disorder and can lead to a loss of interest in activities, social withdrawal, and suicidal thoughts.
8. Difficulty concentrating
Bipolar disorder can cause difficulties with concentration and focus, making it hard to complete tasks or make decisions. During both manic and depressive episodes, cognitive functions can be impaired. In mania, racing thoughts and distractibility hinder concentration, while in depression, fatigue and low energy levels can make focusing difficult.
Recognising these early signs of bipolar disorder and taking proactive steps to manage them can significantly improve quality of life and prevent symptoms from worsening.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
