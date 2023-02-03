Mental Health: Want To Feel Happier & Content? Make These Lifestyle Changes To Improve Your Mental Health
In this article, we cover 9 lifestyle practices that can help boost your overall health and improve your mental health
Our diet also plays a role in our moods
Feeling happy and content is something most of us wish to be. When we speak of happiness we mean general sense of ease and contentment. Many people only consider the physical side of personal development while thinking about it.
There are a lot of resources that are devoted to helping us locate healthy recipes or find the motivation to exercise. There is no denying, however, that our quality of life is significantly influenced by both our physical and mental health, which are inextricably linked.
According to studies, one in four persons suffer from one or more mental problems. Yet almost half of those who exhibit signs of mental illness claim to have only received information about the various available medications and treatments.
There was a severe lack of the crucial wellness guidance. Our mental health and wellbeing plays an integral role in our physical and overall health. Continue reading as we share ways and lifestyle changes through which you can feel more content and happy.
Here are lifestyle changes and choices to make you feel more happy:
1. Stay active
Exercise has positive effects on your mental health in addition to helping you lose weight and stay physically healthy. According to a study, aerobic exercise lessens depressive and anxious symptoms. Exercises that are considered aerobic include running, swimming, cycling, walking, dancing, etc. Ensure that you engage in 30 minutes of brisk exercise three times per week.
2. Eat a well balanced diet
Processed foods, fast food, and sweets are all examples of less nourishing foods that can be detrimental to mental health. Lean meats, including fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and whole-grain breads and cereals are part of a balanced and diverse diet. A balanced diet can boost energy and lessen mood swings. It has also been demonstrated that the omega-3 fatty acids in fish and the omega-6 fatty acids in seeds and nuts increase brain function and lessen mood swings.
3. Exercise the mind
You can use meditation as one strategy to deal with stress and other problems with your mental health. Even one daily 30-minute meditation session can lower stress and strengthen your mental fortitude. You can also try yoga, which is an excellent form of exercise in addition to being a potent tool for reducing stress. You may adopt a more optimistic view and continue to be interested in the world around you as a result.
4. Get good sleep
Stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms can be brought on by a lack of sleep. Make a commitment to maintaining a regular sleep schedule that includes eating lightly an hour before bed and getting enough exercise. You might also try to refrain from engaging in hobbies like binge-watching late-night television.
5. Socialise
Social interaction is known to make people happy. You may feel happier and more content when you're with family and friends. Isolation can worsen the signs of a mental illness and even have an impact on your physical wellbeing. Increase your social network and make an attempt to be more outgoing. Recognise that social interaction can enhance your mental well-being.
6. Journal daily
A healthy way to manage stress is to express yourself by keeping a journal of your ideas and emotions. Begin journaling and use it to pinpoint your triggers. Even going back to it periodically to evaluate your improvement can keep you motivated.
7. Pick up hobbies
Find a fun activity that pushes your cerebral or physical abilities, or both. Even better are outdoor activities, which will promote increased socialisation and the meeting of new people. Gaining proficiency in a previously learned ability can also make you feel more proud and accomplished.
8. Practice gratitude
According to research, cultivating thankfulness might increase your happiness. A few strategies to practise thankfulness include writing thank-you notes, keeping a gratitude notebook, and volunteering. Think of one thing each day for which you are grateful if you want to incorporate gratitude into your daily routine.
9. Consider therapy
Nowadays, therapy has an unjustified stigma attached to it that prevents most individuals from trying it. But talking through your issues with a qualified expert can be very good for your mental health. A therapist may help you sort through your emotions, walk you through unfavourable thoughts, and give you coping mechanisms for problems in everyday life.
Keep these points in mind if you wish to improve your mental health and want to feel more content with yourself and your surroundings.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
