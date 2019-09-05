Try These Self-Help Methods To Fight Depression
Depression can make you feel lonely. But you can fight depression with a self-help approach. Here are some easy methods which you can try to fight depression. These methods will help you boost your mental health.
Depression: Give your mental health equal importance and fight depression on time
HIGHLIGHTS
- Depression makes it hard for you to function properly
- Never ignore your mental health
- Exercise can help you improve mental health as well
Depression can make you feel helpless, fatigued and miserable at times. Depression can affect your day to day functioning and decrease your efficiency. Before depression takes over your life completely, you need to find the right ways to deal with it. Self-help approach can be used to treat depression effectively. Do not let depression make it hard for you to function properly. You need to make a note of certain things to deal with it. Never ignore your condition, give your mental health the required attention. You can boost your mood with multiple activities and improve your mental health. Here are some ways to practice self-help approach to deal with depression.
Self-help guide to fight depression
Dr. Divya Shree K.R, Consultant Psychiatrist explained, "To help with depression, the first step is to become accepting of the psychological challenge being faced. Minor inner conflicts can be dealt with using self-help advice or talking to a loved one. There are help-lines and forums where one can feel comfortable to discuss their issues without revealing their identity. In difficult cases, it is important to seek help from an experienced professional who will help guide you through the conflict."
1. Choose exercise
Not just your physical health exercise can improve your mental health as well. You can try exercise of your choice or simply choose dancing. But you need be regular towards your schedule. Exercise will make you feel good about yourself and your body. Sticking to a schedule will also help.
2. Set short goals
Another way to motivate yourself on continuous basis is by setting small goals. Set a small goal and take a note of it. Work for it and do not give up. You will feel happy after completing your goal. Set small goals one after the other to keep yourself motivated regularly.
Also read: How To Get Rid Of Depression? Tips To Help Treat Depression
3. Sleep
Sleep affects your mental health and various other processed inside your body. A good night's sleep can boost your brain and memory. It will relax your mind and help you fight depression. You should keep all distractions away to sleep properly. Also, avoid caffeine intake.
4. Keep a track of your progress
You need to maintain a journal and keep a track of your progress. Keep a track will help you maintain a routine and give you motivation time to time. When you will look at the progress you will feel happy about yourself.
Also read: A Diet Rich In Probitics Can Help You Fight Depression
5. Get yourself a pet
A pet can help you fight depression. Spending time with your pet will refresh your mind and boost brain function. A pet will also keep you busy. It will also distract your attention.
Also read: Here's How Long Lasting Depression May Affect Your Brain
(Dr. Divya Shree K.R, Consultant Psychiatrist, Aster CMI Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.