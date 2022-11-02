Home »  Emotions »  Mental Health: How Important Is A Proper Diet For A Good Mental Health?

Mental Health: How Important Is A Proper Diet For A Good Mental Health?

Consuming nutritious food encourages the growth of "good" bacteria, which in turn has a positive impact on the synthesis of neurotransmitters.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Nov 2, 2022 05:57 IST
3-Min Read
Mental Health: How Important Is A Proper Diet For A Good Mental Health?

Mental Health: Eat a well-balanced diet to ensure better mental health

Your sense of well-being and mood can be enhanced by eating a nutritious diet that is well-balanced and rich in veggies. We often consider the brain to be separate from the rest of the body, yet overall wellness refers to feeling good from head to toe.

What's the link between diet and mental health?

Our diet and our mental health have a complicated relationship. But research indicates a connection between our diet and how we feel. The close connection between your brain and gastrointestinal tract frequently referred to as the second brain and is what causes the link between diet and emotions.



RELATED STORIES
related

Periods: Try These Home Remedies For Relief From Menstrual Cramps

Menstruation: In this article, we share home remedies you can try to ease off menstrual cramps.

related

Dementia: Could Therapy Be Beneficial For Dementia Patients?

Dementia: Patients with moderate cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia benefit most from physical and cognitive therapy.

Millions of bacteria reside in your GI tract, which has an impact on the creation of neurotransmitters, which are chemicals that constantly convey information from the gut to the brain. Two prevalent examples are dopamine and serotonin.

Consuming nutritious food encourages the growth of "good" bacteria, which in turn has a positive impact on the synthesis of neurotransmitters. On the other side, a consistent diet of junk food can result in inflammation that reduces production. Your brain receives these encouraging messages clearly when neurotransmitter synthesis is strong, and your emotions are a reflection of that. However, if the output is off, your mood could suffer as well.

How to ensure a healthy link between the two?

There are various diet changes that can improve or worsen your mental health. Here are some points to remember:

1. Eat consistently

Eating healthy and eating consistently can prevent a dip in blood sugar, which can make you feel lethargic and irritable. Lack of proper diet can affect energy levels and might also alter hormonal levels.

2. Stay hydrated

Your mood, energy level, and focus can all be negatively impacted by even minor dehydration. Dehydration might even lead to headaches that can further irritate you. You are expected to consume about 2 litres of water daily.

3. Eat enough protein

Protein should be a part of every meal. It comprises an amino acid the brain processes to assist with mood regulation. Some easy way to increase your protein intake is to consume milk and eggs for breakfast regularly. Along with this, try and incorporate protein-rich meats and other foods in your meals.

4. Pay attention to gut health

Take care of the health of your stomach. When you're stressed, your gut may speed up or slow down as a reflection of how you're feeling. Fruit, vegetables, legumes, and probiotics are all good foods for your digestive system.

5. Watch caffeine intake

Be mindful of how your mood may be affected by caffeine. When consumed right before bed, it can interfere with sleep, and some people also report feeling agitated and anxious. Coffee, tea, cola, energy drinks, and chocolate all contain caffeine.

6. Consume the correct proportion of fats

For optimal brain function, you need to consume healthy fats. Olive oil, rapeseed oil, almonds, seeds, oily fish, avocados, milk, and eggs are a few examples of foods that include them. Trans fats should be avoided because they might be harmful to your heart health and mood. They are frequently found in processed or packaged meals.

7. Eat fresh

Increase your intake of fruits, veggies, and whole grains. They supply the vitamins and minerals that your body and brain require to remain healthy. Cooking food can reduce its nutritive value, especially if they are safe to consume raw.

Keep these things in mind when thinking of mental health and diet.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Mental Health: How Important Is A Proper Diet For A Good Mental Health?

Planning Pregnancy? Take Note Of These Tips From Our Expert

Infections In Pregnancy: Expert Answers Frequently Questions

Weight Loss: Foods That Can Help You Stay Lean After Your Weight Loss Journey

Fitness: Benefits Of A Core-Strengthening Workout Routine

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases