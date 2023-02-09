Mental Health: Diet Can Influence Our Mental Health; Diet Tips To Help Reduce Anxiety
Continue reading as we discuss foods that can help you feel less anxious.
Anxiety can lead to chronic physical and mental health issues
Anxiety is a common ailment that affects millions of individuals worldwide. The symptoms might vary, and some people only sometimes encounter them. However, if symptoms persist for six months or more, a person may develop generalised anxiety disorder (GAD).
Some people may find relief from their anxiety symptoms by switching to a more nutritious, healthier diet. Along with counselling and medicine, a person's overall dietary consumption can help them control their anxiety. Read on as we share foods that can help you reduce anxiety.
Here are foods that will help manage your anxiety:
1. Turmeric
Curcumin, a substance researched for its function in enhancing brain health and reducing anxiety disorders, is found in the spice turmeric. Curcumin, which has a high level of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, may aid in preventing brain cell deterioration brought on by oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. Curcumin may also improve the conversion of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 present in plants, to DHA and raise DHA levels in the brain, according to animal research.
2. Dark chocolate
Adding some dark chocolate to your diet may reduce anxiety. Flavanols, which are plant-based chemicals with antioxidant properties like epicatechin and catechin, are found in dark chocolate. According to some studies, the flavanols in dark chocolate may have neuroprotective and beneficial effects on brain health. In instance, flavanols may improve cell-signalling pathways and boost blood flow to the brain. Your ability to cope with stressful conditions that can cause anxiety and other mood disorders may improve as a result of these effects.
3. Green tea
L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, has being researched for its potential benefits on anxiety and brain function. Participants who drank a beverage containing L-theanine in a double-blind, randomised research reported considerably lower subjective stress and decreased cortisol levels, a stress hormone associated to anxiety. Additionally, GABA, dopamine, and serotonin may be increased by L-theanine; these neurotransmitters have been associated with anti-anxiety benefits.
4. Yogurt
Some yogurt varieties contain probiotics, or good bacteria, which may enhance your physical and mental health among other elements of your wellbeing. Probiotics may help the gut-brain axis, a complex connection connecting the gastrointestinal tract and the brain, despite the fact that this area of study is still in its infancy. In example, evidence indicates that favourable gut flora may be associated with improved mental health. Furthermore, probiotic foods like yoghurt may improve mental health and cognitive performance by lowering inflammation and raising the production of neurotransmitters that improve mood, like serotonin.
5. Eggs
One such excellent source of vitamin D is egg yolks. It is also a great source of protein. Tryptophan, another amino acid found in eggs, aids in the production of serotonin. Serotonin is supposed to enhance mental performance and reduce anxiety. Foods and medications containing serotonin do not directly give serotonin to the brain since it cannot cross the blood-brain barrier, but they can cause chemical reactions that increase serotonin levels in the brain.
What we eat greatly influences our physical as well as mental health. Incorporate these foods in your diet to ensure a better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
