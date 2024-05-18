Mental Health: Avoid These Foods To Feel Happier
In this article, we share a list of foods you should avoid to feel happier.
Processed foods often contain additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats
Our diet significantly influences our mental health. The foods we eat affect brain function, neurotransmitter production, and overall mood. Certain foods can negatively affect mental health and overall mood due to their impact on brain function, hormone levels, and nutrient balance. Along with this, chronic inflammation is linked to mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Fluctuating blood sugar levels can also lead to mood swings, irritability, and fatigue. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you should avoid to feel happier.
Here are ten foods to avoid if you want to feel happier:
1. Sugary foods and drinks
High sugar intake can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, causing mood swings, irritability, and fatigue. It also disrupts the balance of brain chemicals. Choose natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup in moderation, or consume fruits to satisfy sweet cravings.
2. Processed foods
Processed foods often contain additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, which can lead to inflammation and negatively affect brain function. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods like fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds.
3. Trans fats
Trans fats, found in fried foods and baked goods, are linked to inflammation and can interfere with the production of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain health. Use healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado, and nuts.
4. Artificial sweeteners
Some artificial sweeteners can negatively affect mood and cognitive function by altering the gut-brain axis and neurotransmitter levels. Use natural sweeteners like stevia or small amounts of raw honey.
5. Refined carbohydrates
Foods like white bread, pastries, and white rice can cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar, leading to mood instability and energy crashes. Choose whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat bread.
6. Alcohol
Alcohol is a depressant that can disrupt sleep, dehydrate the body, and impair neurotransmitter function, leading to increased anxiety and depression. Opt for non-alcoholic beverages like herbal teas, sparkling water with a splash of fruit juice, or mocktails.
7. High-sodium foods
Excessive sodium intake can lead to dehydration and high blood pressure, which are associated with increased stress and anxiety levels. Use herbs and spices to flavour food instead of salt and choose low-sodium options.
8. Caffeine
High caffeine intake can lead to anxiety, restlessness, and sleep disturbances, which can negatively impact mood. Drink herbal teas, decaffeinated coffee, or water infused with fruits and herbs.
9. High-fat dairy products
Some high-fat dairy products can cause inflammation and contain hormones that may affect mood. Choose low-fat or plant-based dairy alternatives such as almond milk, oat milk, or low-fat yogurt.
10. Fried foods
Fried foods are often high in unhealthy fats and can lead to inflammation, which is linked to depression and other mood disorders. Bake, grill, or steam foods instead. Use healthy cooking methods and oils, like olive oil or avocado oil.
By avoiding these harmful foods and choosing healthier alternatives, you can support better mental health, stabilise your mood, and promote overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.