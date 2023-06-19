Mental Health: Are You At Risk Of Borderline Personality Disorder? Watch Out For These Warning Signs
Like many conditions, there are warning signs to help diagnose borderline personality disorder. Read on as we discuss the same.
Having BPD may lead someone to struggle with self-destructive habits
Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a mental illness characterised by extreme mood swings, instability in relationships, and impulsive behaviour. People with BPD have a difficult time regulating their emotions and tend to have intense and unstable relationships.
They struggle with self-image and often engage in self-destructive behaviour, such as substance abuse or self-harm. BPD is a serious psychological condition that can greatly impact a person's life and relationships. One way to boost the treatment process for Borderline Personality Disorder is to look for early warning signs. Early diagnosis can accelerate your treatment.
10 Warning signs of Borderline Personality Disorder:
1. Intense fear of abandonment
If you have BPD, you may experience an overwhelming fear of being abandoned or rejected, which often leads to dysfunctional and unstable relationships. This fear can cause them to become overly clingy or jealous.
2. Unstable relationships
People with BPD typically have tumultuous relationships that fluctuate between idealising and devaluing their partners. They may feel that their relationships are all or nothing, with extreme highs and lows.
3. Emotionally unstable
Individuals that have BPD often have intense and unpredictable mood swings. They may quickly shift from elation to rage or despair, even over minor events.
4. Identity issues
People with BPD may struggle with a lack of sense of self. They may have a distorted self-image, difficulty knowing who they are, and appear to be copying others.
5. Impulsive behaviour
People that might have BPD may engage in impulsive and risky behaviour, such as substance abuse, gambling, or reckless driving. They may engage in self-harm or exhibit suicidal behaviour.
6. Destructive habits
Having borderline personality disorder may lead someone to struggle with self-destructive habits, such as self-harm, substance abuse, or eating disorders. These behaviours are often used as a way to cope with intense emotions or feelings of emptiness.
7. Extreme black-and-white thinking
Having BPD can often alter one's thought process. One might think in extremes, seeing things as either all good or all bad. They may struggle to see shades of grey or complexity in situations or relationships.
8. Paranoia
Borderline personality disorder can lead to the person being highly suspicious and mistrustful of others, even when there is no evidence of wrongdoing. They may become convinced that others are out to harm or betray them.
9. Intense anger
If you have borderline personality disorder, you can experience intense and explosive anger, which can lead to verbal or physical outbursts. They may be quick to perceive criticism or rejection and react with hostility.
10. Disassociation
People that have borderline personality disorder may struggle with disassociation, feeling disconnected or distant from themselves or reality. They may experience episodes of depersonalisation or derealisation, where they feel like they are outside of their own body or in a dreamlike state.
In conclusion, these ten warning signs can help identify BPD, but a proper diagnosis can only be made by a qualified mental health professional. Fortunately, with proper treatment, including dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) and medication, individuals with BPD can manage their symptoms and experience improved quality of life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
