Home »  Emotions »  Mental Health: Are You At Risk Of Borderline Personality Disorder? Watch Out For These Warning Signs

Mental Health: Are You At Risk Of Borderline Personality Disorder? Watch Out For These Warning Signs

Like many conditions, there are warning signs to help diagnose borderline personality disorder. Read on as we discuss the same.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 19, 2023 02:54 IST
3-Min Read
Mental Health: Are You At Risk Of Borderline Personality Disorder? Watch Out For These Warning Signs

Having BPD may lead someone to struggle with self-destructive habits

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a mental illness characterised by extreme mood swings, instability in relationships, and impulsive behaviour. People with BPD have a difficult time regulating their emotions and tend to have intense and unstable relationships.

They struggle with self-image and often engage in self-destructive behaviour, such as substance abuse or self-harm. BPD is a serious psychological condition that can greatly impact a person's life and relationships. One way to boost the treatment process for Borderline Personality Disorder is to look for early warning signs. Early diagnosis can accelerate your treatment.

10 Warning signs of Borderline Personality Disorder:



1. Intense fear of abandonment

If you have BPD, you may experience an overwhelming fear of being abandoned or rejected, which often leads to dysfunctional and unstable relationships. This fear can cause them to become overly clingy or jealous.



2. Unstable relationships

People with BPD typically have tumultuous relationships that fluctuate between idealising and devaluing their partners. They may feel that their relationships are all or nothing, with extreme highs and lows.

3. Emotionally unstable

Individuals that have BPD often have intense and unpredictable mood swings. They may quickly shift from elation to rage or despair, even over minor events.

4. Identity issues

People with BPD may struggle with a lack of sense of self. They may have a distorted self-image, difficulty knowing who they are, and appear to be copying others.

5. Impulsive behaviour

People that might have BPD may engage in impulsive and risky behaviour, such as substance abuse, gambling, or reckless driving. They may engage in self-harm or exhibit suicidal behaviour.

6. Destructive habits

Having borderline personality disorder may lead someone to struggle with self-destructive habits, such as self-harm, substance abuse, or eating disorders. These behaviours are often used as a way to cope with intense emotions or feelings of emptiness.

7. Extreme black-and-white thinking

Having BPD can often alter one's thought process. One might think in extremes, seeing things as either all good or all bad. They may struggle to see shades of grey or complexity in situations or relationships.

8. Paranoia

Borderline personality disorder can lead to the person being highly suspicious and mistrustful of others, even when there is no evidence of wrongdoing. They may become convinced that others are out to harm or betray them.

9. Intense anger

If you have borderline personality disorder, you can experience intense and explosive anger, which can lead to verbal or physical outbursts. They may be quick to perceive criticism or rejection and react with hostility.

10. Disassociation

People that have borderline personality disorder may struggle with disassociation, feeling disconnected or distant from themselves or reality. They may experience episodes of depersonalisation or derealisation, where they feel like they are outside of their own body or in a dreamlike state.

In conclusion, these ten warning signs can help identify BPD, but a proper diagnosis can only be made by a qualified mental health professional. Fortunately, with proper treatment, including dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) and medication, individuals with BPD can manage their symptoms and experience improved quality of life.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients
Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases