Mental Health: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs To Boost Your Mental Wellness
These herbs work by reducing stress, increasing neurotransmitter production, and improving cognitive function.
Ayurveda helps maintain balance within the body and mind to achieve overall wellness
Ayurveda is an ancient Indian healthcare system that is primarily based on natural remedies and treatments. It emphasises the importance of maintaining balance within the body and mind to achieve overall wellness. There are numerous Ayurvedic herbs that are known to promote mental wellness. In this article, we share Ayurvedic herbs that can help boost your mental wellness and how they work.
Ayurvedic herbs to health promote good mental health:
1. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a popular Ayurvedic herb that has long been used to promote mental wellness. It is known to have an adaptogenic effect that helps the body cope with stress. Ashwagandha is also an antidepressant, and it can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. This herb is believed to work by regulating the body's production of the stress hormone cortisol, which helps promote a sense of calmness.
2. Brahmi
Brahmi is an Ayurvedic herb that is known for its cognitive-boosting properties. It is believed to improve memory, concentration, and overall brain function. Brahmi works by increasing the production of certain neurotransmitters that are involved in learning and memory. It can also help reduce stress and anxiety, making it an excellent herb for promoting mental wellness.
3. Shankhapushpi
Shankhapushpi is an Ayurvedic herb that is commonly used to improve mental health. It is known for its calming and relaxing effect on the mind, making it an effective remedy for anxiety and insomnia. Shankhapushpi is also believed to improve memory and concentration, making it useful for students and people with demanding cognitive jobs.
4. Jatamansi
Jatamansi is an Ayurvedic herb that is commonly used to improve mental wellness. It is known for its calming effect on the mind, and it can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Jatamansi works by regulating the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brain, which are involved in mood regulation. It is also believed to have a neuroprotective effect, helping to protect the brain from oxidative damage.
5. Tulsi
Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is a potent Ayurvedic herb known for its numerous health benefits. It is believed to reduce stress and anxiety, boost the immune system, and improve overall mental wellness. Tulsi works by reducing the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, in the body, which helps promote a sense of calmness and relaxation.
6. Guduchi
Guduchi is an Ayurvedic herb that is known for its immune-boosting properties. It is also believed to have a positive impact on mental wellness. Guduchi is believed to be an adaptogen, which means that it helps the body cope with stress by regulating cortisol levels. It is also believed to have a calming effect on the mind, making it useful for reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.
7. Mandukaparni
Mandukaparni, also known as gotu kola, is an Ayurvedic herb known for its cognitive-boosting properties. It is believed to improve memory, concentration, and overall brain function. Mandukaparni works by increasing the production of certain neurotransmitters that are involved in learning and memory. It can also help reduce stress and anxiety, making it an excellent herb for promoting mental wellness.
In conclusion, Ayurvedic herbs can be beneficial for promoting mental wellness. It is important to remember that Ayurvedic herbs should be used under the guidance of a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner to ensure safe and effective use.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.