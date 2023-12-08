Home »  Emotions »  Avoid These Foods If You Are Feeling Stressed

Avoid These Foods If You Are Feeling Stressed

Below we share a list of foods you should avoid if you are feeling stressed.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Dec 8, 2023 04:00 IST
2-Min Read
Avoid These Foods If You Are Feeling Stressed

Consumption of caffeine-rich foods and beverages can increase stress levels

Stress is a psychological and physiological response to various challenges or demands, often referred to as a "fight-or-flight" response. It can be caused by external factors such as work pressures, financial problems, or relationship issues, or internal factors like self-imposed expectations or health problems.

Stress can manifest as feelings of tension, worry, irritability, difficulty concentrating, or physical symptoms like headaches or muscle tension. In terms of food, while there is no direct evidence that specific foods can increase stress levels, certain dietary patterns and choices may indirectly contribute to heightened stress. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you should avoid if you are feeling stressed.

10 Foods you should avoid when you are feeling stressed:



RELATED STORIES
related

Stress: Do You Stress Eat? Follow These Tips To Help Manage Your Diet

Read on as we discuss the signs of stress eating and tips to help you overcome it.

related

Mental Health: Eat These Superfoods To Fight Off Work Stress

Incorporating these superfoods into your diet can help you fight off work stress and improve your overall health and well-being.

1. Caffeine

Consumption of caffeine-rich foods and beverages like coffee, energy drinks, and chocolate can increase stress levels. Caffeine stimulates the release of cortisol, the stress hormone, leading to anxiety and restlessness.



2. Sugary foods

High-sugar foods cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a crash and feelings of fatigue. This rollercoaster effect can intensify mood swings and increase feelings of stress and irritability.

3. Processed foods

Highly processed foods, such as chips, fast food, and frozen meals, often contain high levels of trans fats, artificial preservatives, and additives. These ingredients can negatively impact mental health and increase stress levels.

4. Alcohol

While alcohol might initially seem relaxing, it can actually worsen stress and anxiety. It disrupts sleep patterns, impairs cognitive function, and depletes important nutrients, all of which contribute to increased stress levels.

5. High sodium foods

Consuming foods high in sodium, such as processed meats, fast food, and canned soups, can lead to water retention and increased blood pressure. This can cause physical discomfort and contribute to feelings of stress.

6. Fatty foods

Foods high in saturated fats, like fried foods, full-fat dairy products, and fatty meats, can lead to inflammation in the body, affecting brain function and mood regulation. This inflammation can amplify stress and anxiety.

7. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, such as acid reflux or indigestion, which can further intensify feelings of stress and discomfort.

8. Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners found in diet soda, sugar-free candies, and some processed foods can negatively affect serotonin levels in the brain, contributing to increased stress, depression, and anxiety.

9. Foods high in gluten

For individuals who are sensitive or intolerant to gluten, consuming foods like wheat, barley, and rye can cause inflammation in the gut. This gut-brain connection can impact mood and increase stress levels.

10. High-processed dairy

Dairy products like cheese and certain yogurts may contain artificial hormones and additives that can disrupt hormone balance and negatively affect mood regulation, potentially increasing stress and anxiety.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

It's important to note that individuals may react differently to these foods, so it's essential to listen to your body and identify which specific foods trigger stress symptoms for you. Opting for a balanced diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and nuts can help support overall mental well-being and reduce stress levels.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases