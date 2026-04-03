A New Drug Solriamfetol May Solve The 'Shiftwork Disorder' Crisis
A new drug known as Solriamfetol has been developed to combat early morning fatigue that affects early morning workers. It has been specially designed to improve alertness and fatigue and improve sleepiness.
A new drug could reduce sleepiness for early shift workers (image for representation purposes only)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Early morning shift workers face fatigue and alertness issues impacting safety and productivity
- Solriamfetol drug improves wakefulness and alertness in early shift workers as per recent studies
- Over 20% of Indian workers have non-9-to-5 schedules with chronic fatigue risks and no targeted treatments
When people start their work between 3:00 and 7:00 am, they tend to struggle with daytime sleepiness and shift work disorder. Shift-work disorder refers to the physical, mental, and social health impacts that affect people who work in shifts. The normal timings of shift work are 9 to 5, but sometimes people tend to start their work between 9:00 am and finish work by evening. But millions who start their work before sunrise tend to face issues with alertness and safety issues due to chronic fatigue.
According to the research published in the Journal of Science and Research, morning fatigue impacts 46.6% of the population, with severe fatigue affecting 14.18% of the population. To remedy these problems of morning fatigue and lack of alertness due to the early nature of work, a new drug known as 'solriamfetol' has been developed that can improve alertness as the brain is wired for sleep before sunrise. With India's expanding shift-based economy, the need for such drugs is necessary as people need to balance their work and personal lives.
What The Study On The Drug Found
As per the research published in the form of an original article in the NEJM, Evidence details that sleepiness can be addressed via the use of the new drug. The study was performed on 78 participants who faced the early-morning shift work disorder and were looking to improve their current state of working.
The drug solriamfetol showed improved wakefulness, productivity, and safety when compared to placebo, as the participants stayed alert for complete 8-hour shifts.
This is necessary as people need to stay alert during their work timings to be productive and stay mentally alert during their work timings.
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Why This Matters For India
According to the research published in the Journal of Organisational Behaviour, over 20% of Indian workers operate outside the typical 9 to 5 schedules. While the need for these working hours is necessary for the smooth organisational functioning, their physical and mental health impacts haven't been documented yet.
- This is a common practice in healthcare, transport, manufacturing, IT, and security organisations.
- But the most significant impact on physical and mental health is chronic fatigue that can lead to accidents, poor performance, and health risks.
- India lacks any targeted treatments for early-morning shift work disorder, where workers suffer from the physical and mental health impacts greatly.
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How Solriamfetol Works
The drug is an oral selective dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor of neurotransmitters that has been approved in Europe and the USA. Mainly, for improving wakefulness in adults with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). As it promotes alertness without disrupting later sleep patterns, early shift workers need to stay awake and sharp before sunrise.
- The effectiveness of the drug has been documented in the research published in the CNS Drugs Journal, especially when it is compared with modafinil for early shift workers.
- There is a need for India-specific trials and regulatory review, as the population is varied and needs personalised solutions that are suitable to their physiology.
Risks And Limitations Of Solriamfetol
With an experimental drug that shows promise to remedy a negative impact or a specific issue, you need to be careful of the long-term health impacts:
- This specific study was performed on a short-term basis, specifically for weeks, and its long-term effects remain unknown.
- It has not yet been approved for shift work disorder in India, and there is a need for specific and large datasets and trials.
- It may not suit individuals with heart or psychiatric conditions, as the body won't be able to accept its beneficial aspects due to the people already taking existing medications for management.
Solriamfetol offers hope for millions battling early-morning fatigue, especially for the early shift workers who start their day before sunrise. India's workforce could benefit from faster adoption and awareness of the same, but further research and corresponding policy support are needed, along with regulatory review to ensure safety.
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