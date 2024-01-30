Yoga For Diabetes: These 5 Poses Can Help You Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels
Yoga can be used as an effective tool to manage diabetes. It can help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing complications associated with the condition.
Yoga can also help lower one's risk of developing diabetes
Yoga is relaxing and therapeutic. It is beneficial to your physical as well as mental health. Yoga can do more than just relax your body and mind. It is beneficial for people with several conditions including diabetes. With the fast-paced life, it can be difficult to manage conditions like diabetes. Therefore, yoga can be used as an effective tool to manage diabetes. It can help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing complications associated with the condition. Yoga can also help lower one's risk of developing diabetes. Keep reading to learn simple yoga asanas that you can practice.
Yoga for diabetes
1. Seated forward bend
Pashimottanasana massages the abdominal and pelvic organs. It improves the functioning of the renal system and the pancreas, keeping blood sugar levels in check.
It also lowers blood pressure, promotes weight loss, relieves anxiety, reduces headaches and eliminates fatigue.
2. Plough pose
Halasana helps in managing diabetes. It also stimulates the thyroid gland, increases circulation and reduces stress. Plough pose can also help relieve backache, headache and insomnia.
3. Bow pose
Dhanurasana or bow pose is highly recommended for people with diabetes as it strengthens the pancreas. It also opens your chest and stimulates the abdominal organs.
This pose can also help improve digestion and respiratory health.
4. Child's pose
Child pose is good for your mental health. It encourages relaxation, promoting better insulin function. Balasana can also help manage stress, anxiety, fatigue and depression symptoms. It can also encourage a better sleep cycle.
5. Corpse pose
Shavasana is not as easy as you think. If performed correctly, it can help lower blood pressure and calm the mind and body. Corpse pose is also helpful in relieving headaches, fatigue and insomnia. It is also good for people with diabetes.
Try these yoga asanas and manage diabetes effectively!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
