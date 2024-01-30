Home »  Diabetes »  Yoga For Diabetes: These 5 Poses Can Help You Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Yoga For Diabetes: These 5 Poses Can Help You Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Yoga can be used as an effective tool to manage diabetes. It can help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing complications associated with the condition.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 30, 2024 06:51 IST
3-Min Read
Yoga For Diabetes: These 5 Poses Can Help You Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Yoga can also help lower one's risk of developing diabetes

Yoga is relaxing and therapeutic. It is beneficial to your physical as well as mental health. Yoga can do more than just relax your body and mind. It is beneficial for people with several conditions including diabetes. With the fast-paced life, it can be difficult to manage conditions like diabetes. Therefore, yoga can be used as an effective tool to manage diabetes. It can help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing complications associated with the condition. Yoga can also help lower one's risk of developing diabetes. Keep reading to learn simple yoga asanas that you can practice.

Yoga for diabetes

1. Seated forward bend



RELATED STORIES
related

World Diabetes Day 2022: 8 Yoga Asanas Diabetics Can Perform Safely

World Diabetes Day 2022: In this article, we discuss yoga asanas that can be performed by diabetics safely.

related

Diabetes: Practice These Yoga Poses To Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Yoga is beneficial for your overall health. It can also help manage diabetes. Here are some yoga poses which can help manage this condition effectively.

Pashimottanasana massages the abdominal and pelvic organs. It improves the functioning of the renal system and the pancreas, keeping blood sugar levels in check.

It also lowers blood pressure, promotes weight loss, relieves anxiety, reduces headaches and eliminates fatigue.



Seated forward bends can open the back of legs and spine

Seated forward bends can open the back of legs and spine
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Plough pose

Halasana helps in managing diabetes. It also stimulates the thyroid gland, increases circulation and reduces stress. Plough pose can also help relieve backache, headache and insomnia.

Plough pose helps in relieving stress

Plough pose helps in relieving stress
Photo Credit: iStock 

3. Bow pose

Dhanurasana or bow pose is highly recommended for people with diabetes as it strengthens the pancreas. It also opens your chest and stimulates the abdominal organs.

This pose can also help improve digestion and respiratory health.

The bow pose can help keep your digestion healthy

The bow pose can help keep your digestion healthy
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Child's pose

Child pose is good for your mental health. It encourages relaxation, promoting better insulin function. Balasana can also help manage stress, anxiety, fatigue and depression symptoms. It can also encourage a better sleep cycle.

Childs pose is a popular yoga pose for relaxing and rejuvenation

Child's pose is a popular yoga pose for relaxing and rejuvenation
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Corpse pose

Shavasana is not as easy as you think. If performed correctly, it can help lower blood pressure and calm the mind and body. Corpse pose is also helpful in relieving headaches, fatigue and insomnia. It is also good for people with diabetes.

Add image caption here

Shavasana helps reduce stress and anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

Try these yoga asanas and manage diabetes effectively!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases