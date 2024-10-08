These Ultra-Processed Foods Are Fuelling Indias Diabetes Epidemic
This article delves into the link between ultra-processed foods and diabetes, highlighting the risks, consequences, and necessary lifestyle changes to combat this alarming trend in India.
Link between ultra-processed foods and diabetes
India is witnessing a rapid rise in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, often referred to as a "silent epidemic." Recent studies, including those conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), have pointed to the significant role of ultra-processed foods in fuelling this growing crisis. With the increasing availability of packaged, ready-to-eat foods that are high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives, more and more people are being diagnosed with diabetes each year. These foods are inexpensive, convenient, and heavily marketed, making them a staple in urban and even rural households, further exacerbating the problem.
What are ultra-processed foods?
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) refer to industrial formulations that go through multiple stages of processing. These include ingredients like refined sugars, salts, trans fats, and artificial preservatives, designed to enhance flavour, extend shelf life, and make the product more palatable. Some common ultra-processed foods include these fast foods which are often calorie-dense but nutrient-poor, lacking essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, that is critical to maintain overall health.
a. Chips and packaged snacks
b. Instant noodles and soups
c. Sugary drinks and energy drinks
d. Bakery items like cakes, cookies, and biscuits
e. Processed meats like sausages, nuggets, and frozen patties
How ultra-processed foods contribute to diabetes
Studies, including those conducted by ICMR, have shown that ultra-processed foods are directly linked to weight gain, insulin resistance, and chronic inflammation—all of which are significant contributors to type 2 diabetes.
1. Insulin resistance
Ultra-processed foods, particularly those high in refined carbohydrates and sugars, lead to frequent spikes in blood sugar levels. Over time, this results in insulin resistance, where the body's cells stop responding effectively to insulin, leading to elevated blood glucose levels—a precursor to diabetes.
2. Chronic inflammation
Many of these foods contain Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs), compounds that form when proteins or fats combine with sugar. AGEs promote chronic inflammation in the body, which further impairs insulin sensitivity and can cause other metabolic disorders.
3. Weight gain and obesity
The high calorie content of ultra-processed foods leads to obesity, a significant risk factor for diabetes. These foods are often devoid of fibre, which makes them less satiating, encouraging overeating and contributing to excessive calorie intake.
4. Displacement of healthy foods
Excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods often leads to the displacement of healthier, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are protective against diabetes due to their fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients.
The growing diabetes epidemic in India
According to recent data, more than 101 million Indians are currently living with diabetes, making it one of the most significant public health challenges in the country. The shift from traditional diets rich in whole grains, legumes, and vegetables to modern, Westernised diets filled with ultra-processed foods is a key factor contributing to this surge. The urban population, in particular, is more vulnerable due to lifestyle changes that promote physical inactivity and easy access to these unhealthy food choices.
Preventing and managing diabetes: What can be done?
To combat the rising diabetes epidemic, it's crucial to address the underlying dietary habits contributing to the disease. Here are some strategies to help reduce the intake of ultra-processed foods and promote better health outcomes.
1. Prioritise whole foods
Incorporate more whole, unprocessed foods into your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These foods are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support insulin sensitivity and overall metabolic health.
2. Limit refined sugars and Carbohydrates
Avoid sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and bakery items that are loaded with refined carbohydrates. Instead, opt for natural sweeteners and complex carbohydrates like brown rice, quinoa, and millets.
3. Cook at home
One of the best ways to avoid ultra-processed foods is by preparing meals at home using fresh ingredients. Cooking at home allows you to control the amount of salt, sugar, and fat in your food, promoting healthier choices.
4. Read food labels
Be mindful of the ingredients in the packaged foods you buy. Look out for hidden sugars, trans fats, and artificial additives. Prioritise products with fewer ingredients and those made from whole food sources.
5. Engage in regular physical activity
In addition to a healthy diet, regular exercise plays a crucial role in managing diabetes. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, to help improve insulin sensitivity.
6. Encourage public health Campaigns
Governments and health organisations should implement awareness campaigns to educate the public about the risks associated with ultra-processed foods. Encouraging healthier eating habits, particularly in schools and workplaces, can go a long way in curbing the diabetes epidemic.
The link between ultra-processed foods and diabetes in India is undeniable. As the availability and consumption of these foods continue to rise, so does the incidence of type 2 diabetes. However, by making conscious dietary choices—such as reducing the intake of these harmful foods and embracing a diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods—individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing diabetes. By prioritising health over convenience, we can take meaningful steps toward reversing the diabetes epidemic and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.