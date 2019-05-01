ASK OUR EXPERTS

Smartphones May Help Detect Diabetic Retinopathy

Smartphones May Help Detect Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a condition that can lead to permanent vision loss if not detected early.

  By: IANS  Updated: May 1, 2019 03:44 IST
1-Min Read


Diabetic Retinopathy is a complication of uncontrolled high blood sugars

Equipping a smartphone to capture retinal images and using artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret those may help overcome barriers to ophthalmic screening for people with diabetes, says a study.



At the 2019 annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, researchers from Kellogg Eye Center revealed that combining a smartphone-mounted device that takes high-quality retinal pictures with AI software might offer a solution for better screening of diabetic retinopathy.




This Protein-Rich Breakfast Is A Must For People With Type 2 Diabetes

According to the findings, a high-fat, low-carb breakfast (LCBF) can help those with T2D control blood sugar levels throughout the day.

New AI Technique Offers More Accurate Treatment For Diabetes

Machine intelligent artificial pancreas can recommend the best insulin dosage to keep each individual patient's blood glucose levels under control with unprecedented stability and safety, according to experts.

"The key to preventing DR-related vision loss is early detection through regular screening," said Yannis Paulus, lead researcher and Assistant Professor from University of Michigan.

According to Paulus, also a vitreoretinal surgeon at Kellogg Eye Center, "the key is to bring portable, easy-to-administer, reliable retinal screening to primary care doctors' offices and health clinics".

Paulus was part of a Kellogg team that developed a device that turns a smartphone into a functioning retinal camera. The team used the latest generation of the smartphone-based platform called RetinaScope.

"This is the first time that AI used on a smartphone-based platform has been shown to be effective compared with the gold standard of clinical evaluation," said Paulus.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

