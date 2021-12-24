Luke Coutinho Shares Lifestyle Changes To Reverse Type-2 Diabetes
It is important that you take at least 10 minutes of a walk after meals. It will help you digest food properly and at a faster rate; And more tips to help people suffering from Type-2 diabetes.
Lifestyle changes can help reverse diabetes
Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Luke Coutinho shares some lifestyle changes for people suffering from Type-2 diabetes if they are willing to reverse it. He explained how every individual's body is different but the basics often remain the same. In the caption, he states, “Try it, it works. It's up to you, yes it needs discipline and consistency like everything in life that you desire to achieve. Make informed decisions, never stop medicines without supervision. It takes time, you must learn the art of patience and have faith. If it works for others it can for you.”
Here are the tips shared by Luke Coutinho that may help you reverse Type-2 diabetes:
1. Low Carb Diet
You should not entirely remove carbs from your food rather follow a low-carb diet. Luke advised that you must follow a “low carb diet” instead of “no carb diet.”
2. Protein And Good Fats
Try to consume the right amounts of protein and good fats as per the requirement and needs of your body type.
3. Walk After Meals
It is important that you take at least 10 minutes of a walk after meals. It will help you digest food properly and at a faster rate.
4. Low GI fruits
Luke stated that you must cut down on fruits and have only low-glycemic (low GI) fruits if needed. For diabetics, it is safer to go for low GI fruits any day.
5. Exercise
Make exercise a part of your daily routine. Remember you do not have to exercise so much that you end up over-exerting yourself or feel tired but not too little either. Find a balance while you exercise.
6. Sleep
Work on “deep sleep habits”. You should never compromise on your sleep. Give your body the rest it needs.
7. Emotional health
You have to constantly keep working on your emotional health to lead a happy and healthy life.
8. Reduce inflammatory markers
Stay away from food items that lead to inflammation and other problems.
9. Healthy diet
Follow a healthy diet plan. Try to include spices, herbs, vegetables, water, seeds, nuts, soluble and insoluble fibre into your diet.
10. Circadian rhythm
Circadian rhythm or circadian cycle is a natural internal sleep-wake cycle that follows a 24-hour cycle.
11. Intermittent fasting
You can do this but only when you know you are doing it the right way. Intermittent fasting is a pattern of eating food between the periods of eating and fasting.
12. Eat when hungry
You must have food only when you are really hungry. Avoid stuffing yourself with food unnecessarily.
Take a look at the detailed note by Luke:
Follow these tips if you wish to reverse your type-2 diabetes.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.