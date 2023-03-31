Heart: Can Diabetes Increase Risk Of Other Diseases?
Yes, diabetes can increase your risk of developing other diseases. Read on as we discuss some of the common diseases that may be caused due to diabetes.
Diabetes can increase your risk of various diseases such as obesity
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes glucose, a type of sugar that is our main source of energy. Diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce or properly use insulin, a hormone that regulates glucose levels in the blood. Diabetes can lead to a range of complications that can affect various organs in the body, increasing the risk of developing other diseases.
Here are some ways that diabetes can increase the risk of developing other diseases:
1. Cardiovascular disease
Diabetes is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Diabetes increases the risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity – all of which can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart-related problems. In fact, people with diabetes are two to four times more likely to die from CVD than people without diabetes.
2. Kidney disease
Diabetes can damage the kidneys, leading to a condition called diabetic nephropathy. This occurs when high glucose levels in the blood cause the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys to become damaged, leading to a decline in kidney function. If left untreated, diabetic nephropathy can progress to end-stage renal disease, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant.
3. Eye disease
Diabetes can also affect the eyes, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. This occurs when high glucose levels damage the blood vessels in the retina, the part of the eye that senses light. Diabetic retinopathy can cause blurry vision, blind spots, and even blindness if left untreated.
4. Neuropathy
Diabetes can damage the nerves in the body, leading to a condition called neuropathy. Neuropathy can cause a range of symptoms, including numbness, tingling, and pain in the feet and hands. In severe cases, neuropathy can lead to the loss of sensation in the feet and hands, making it difficult to detect injuries or infections.
5. Infections
People with diabetes are more susceptible to infections, as high glucose levels can weaken the immune system. Infections that commonly affect people with diabetes include urinary tract infections, skin infections, and fungal infections. In addition, people with diabetes are at higher risk of developing complications from infections, such as sepsis, a life-threatening condition.
6. Alzheimer's disease
There is growing evidence that diabetes may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, a condition that causes dementia and affects memory, thinking, and behaviour. Some studies suggest that high glucose levels in the blood can damage the brain and contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease.
7. Cancer
There is some evidence to suggest that diabetes may increase the risk of certain types of cancer, such as liver cancer and pancreatic cancer. This may be due to the fact that high glucose levels can promote the growth of cancer cells.
While diabetes can increase the risk of developing other diseases, it is important to note that not everyone with diabetes will develop complications. Proper management of diabetes, including careful monitoring of blood glucose levels, can help reduce the risk of complications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
