Fat Mass Index Linked To Heart Disease In Diabetics, Says Study; Here Are Some Tips For Diabetics To Control Heart Diseases Risk
People who are diabetic with higher fat mass index are linked with a higher risk of heart diseases, according to a study. Here is how diabetes can increase the risk of heart diseases and ways to reduce your risk.
High fat mass can increase the risk of heart disease in diabetics
- Diabetes increases the risk of heart diseases
- Quit smoking to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases
- High blood pressure can increase the heart disease
Fat mass index, not body mass index (BMI), are linked to higher risk of cardiovascular events in people with diabetes, says a study. Heart disease is a major cause of death worldwide, and obesity is a major risk factor. Body mass index, a common measure of obesity, has been recently shown to be an imperfect metric because it does not distinguish between lean muscle mass and fat mass. When issues related to obesity are studied, suitable metrics that describe obesity accurately are extremely important.
For the study, the researchers analysed data on 10,251 adults from the ACCORD study, a randomized controlled trial in the US looking at diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). The mean age was almost 63 years, and 62 per cent of participants were men.
The research, published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), showed that people with Type-2 diabetes and higher fat mass were at increased risk of major cardiovascular events compared to people with lower fat mass.
Diabetics and heart diseases
Heart diseases are common in diabetics. Diabetes increases the risks of heart diseases of the patient. There are many factors which can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases including high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, lack of physical exercise, obesity, smoking and poor blood sugar levels.
Tips for diabetic to control heart diseases
1. Eat a healthy diet
If you are a diabetic you need to add some healthy foods to your diet to reduce the risk of heart diseases. You must add such foods which do not increase the blood sugar levels and keep you healthy. Choose foods low in sodium, low in fat and high in fibre.
2. Quit smoking
Diabetes increases the risk of heart diseases and smoking can make it worse. If you are a smoker, take necessary steps to quit smoking. You can also seek medical help to quit smoking.
3. Stay active
Exercise can help you manage blood sugar levels as well as keep your heart healthy. Exercise on a regular basis to keep your fit and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. If you do not exercise at all then start slowly, do not choose a high intensity workout from the beginning.
4. Control your blood sugar levels
Controlling blood sugar levels can help you manage diabetes and other complications of diabetes. You should keep a check of your blood sugar levels and try to maintain a healthy number.
5. Choose regular checkups
If you are a diabetic you know that you are at a higher risk of heart diseases. You should get yourself tested regularly to check your risk so that you can take precautions steps on time.
