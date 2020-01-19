Diabetics, Try These Yoga Asanas To Manage Diabetes Effectively
Yoga can help in effective diabetes management. It improves the production of insulin and lowers blood sugar. Yoga also has a huge positive impact on the life of a diabetic. Here are some yoga poses every diabetic must know.
Yoga can help diabetics lead a healthy life
The ancient and traditional science of yoga which has been in existence for over 5,000 years can be useful in the management of various lifestyle diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Yoga brings many transformational changes to your lifestyle. When you become a regular practitioner of yoga, your eating patterns are regulated with greater self-awareness, and reflection on what you consume on a regular basis. By incorporating yoga into your daily life, you can control your glycaemic index thus reducing the risk of complications in people with diabetes. Yoga can bring many changes in the life of a diabetic and can help them manage diabetes and complications associated with diabetes.
Diabetes management: Yoga poses you must try
1. Kapalbhati
Formation:
Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, ArdhaPadmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana. Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath. Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra).
Technique:
Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath. You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it. Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach. To be practiced daily at medium speed for 3 minutes.
Benefits:
- KapalBhati improves function of digestive tract and the absorption and assimilation of nutrients - vital for better health
- This largely helps in weight loss and toning of the abdominal muscles
- Boosts the function of the respiratory system
- Increased concentration and focus
Caution:
To be avoided if in case of: high blood pressure, hernia, heart ailments, back-related problems
2. Manduka Asana (Frog pose)
Formation of the Posture:
- From Paschimotthanasan, bend your knees and place them on the floor
- Lower your pelvis and place it on your heels to sit in Vajrasan
- Extend your arms in front of you
- Fold your thumbs into your palms
- Wrap the remaining four fingers over it and ball your fist
- Bend your arms at your elbows, place your balled fists over your navel
- Bend your upper body and place it over your lower body
- Stretch your neck and focus your gaze forward
Breathing Methodology- exhale while you bend forward
Benefits
- It massages the abdominal organs
- It relieves from constipation
- It aids in digestion and helps in releasing built up gases
- It is also a preventive treatment for diabetes
- It relaxes the body and reduces nervousness
Word of advice
- Pregnant women should refrain from practicing this asana
- If experiencing pain in the ankle or have recently undergone an injury or surgery to the ankles/ligaments, one must avoid this asana
- In case of ulcer issues, one must avoid this asana
- In case of pain or injury to knees or back, please refrain from performing this asana
3. Halasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Place your palms on the floor beside your body
- Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees
- Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head
- Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind
- Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible
- The palms can remain flat on the floor but one may bend the arms at the elbow and support the back with the palms as per their level of comfort
- Hold the asana for a while
Breathing Methodology- Inhale while lifting legs and breathe slowly after you assume final position.
Benefits
- It clears constipation and stomach disorders
- Halasana helps to reduce body fat
- Organs like thyroid, kidney, spleen and pancreas are stimulated
- It normalizes high blood pressure
- It is helpful for women suffering from menstrual disorders
- It improves memory power, therefore a student practicing this posture regularly will benefit immensely in his academic performance
- The reversed blood flow helps in keeping the skin nourished and young
During the practice of yoga asanas, your body is stretched, and twisted mobilizing the lumbar and thoracic regions of the body, where the pancreas is located. This improves the production of insulin and lowers blood sugar. Yoga also has a huge positive impact on your parasympathetic nervous system. The most significant aspect is that yoga reduces stress hormones, which is a major trigger for diabetes.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
