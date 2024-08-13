Diabetes: These Long-Shelf-Life Snacks Are Perfect For People With High Blood Sugar Levels
Here we share a list of snacks diabetics can try for better health.
Snacking is important for people with diabetes because it helps maintain stable blood sugar levels between meals, preventing both high spikes and dangerous drops. Eating balanced snacks that are high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats can help manage hunger and provide sustained energy without causing a rapid increase in blood sugar. Long-shelf-life snacks can be particularly helpful as they are convenient, portable, and can be stored for extended periods, ensuring that healthy options are always available when needed. Keep reading as we share a list of snacks diabetics can try for better health.
These long-shelf-life snacks are perfect for diabetics
1. Nuts
Nuts are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats, fibre, and protein, which help regulate blood sugar levels. The fibre content also promotes satiety, reducing the likelihood of overeating. They provide omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health, and magnesium, which helps improve insulin sensitivity.
2. Seeds
Seeds are nutrient-dense, offering a combination of fibre, protein, and healthy fats that slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping to prevent spikes in blood sugar. They are rich in minerals like magnesium and zinc which are important for metabolic health.
3. Low-sugar granola bars
These bars are often made with whole grains, nuts, and seeds, providing a good balance of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They help maintain steady energy levels and keep blood sugar levels in check.
4. Whole grain crackers
Whole grain crackers have a low glycemic index, meaning they cause a slow, steady rise in blood sugar rather than a quick spike. They're also rich in fibre, which aids in blood sugar control. Whole grains provide essential nutrients like B vitamins and antioxidants that support heart health and overall metabolism.
5. Roasted chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy, satisfying snack that's high in fibre and protein, both of which help manage blood sugar levels by slowing digestion and sugar absorption. Chickpeas are also a good source of iron, magnesium, and folate, which are important for energy production and overall health.
6. Canned tuna or salmon
Canned fish like tuna or salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. They are low in carbs and high in protein, making them a perfect diabetic-friendly snack. Omega-3s support cardiovascular health, which is crucial for diabetics, and the protein content helps keep blood sugar levels stable.
7. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is high in healthy fats and protein, which help prevent blood sugar spikes. Opt for natural peanut butter without added sugars or hydrogenated oils. The monounsaturated fats in peanut butter promote heart health, and its protein content helps with satiety and blood sugar regulation.
8. Olives
Olives are low in carbohydrates and contain healthy monounsaturated fats, which help manage blood sugar levels and support heart health. Olives are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin E, which helps protect cells from oxidative stress, a common issue in diabetes.
These snacks are not only shelf-stable but also offer a balance of nutrients that help manage blood sugar levels, support heart health, and promote overall well-being for people with diabetes.
