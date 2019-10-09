Diabetes Risk In Children On A Rise, Finds Nutrition Survey; Symptoms Of Diabetes In Children
A survey finds that diabetes risk in children is on a rise. Just like adults diabetes can affect children as well. Here are the symptoms of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in children and risk of other non-communicable diseases found in children.
Diabetes in children can cause blurred vision
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes can affect children as well
- There are various symptoms of diabetes visible in children
- Diabetes can cause unexpected weight loss in children
Diabetes is affecting a huge population today. Not just adults, children also get affected by diabetes. Diabetes in children is called juvenile diabetes. Generally, type-1 diabetes is reported in children but there are cases of type-2 diabetes as well. According to a survey conducted in recent years, there was a growing risk of diabetes observed in children. The risk of non-communicable diseases among children aged 5 to 9 years and adolescents aged 10-19 years in India is on a rise as per the survey. According to the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) 2016-18, one in 10 school-age children and adolescents were pre-diabetic.
One percent of school-age children and adolescents were diabetic. Not just diabetes, three percent of school-age children and four percent of adolescents had high total cholesterol. Seven percent of school-age children and adolescents were at risk for chronic kidney disease. Five percent of adolescents were classified as having hypertension. These numbers overall show the growing risk of non-communicable diseases.
The CNNS, the first-ever nationally representative nutrition survey of children and adolescents in India, has also found that 35 percent of children under five were stunted, 22 percent of school-age children were stunted while 24 percent of adolescents were thin for their age. The CNNS India for the period 2016-18 is the largest micronutrient survey ever conducted.
Along with diabetes and high cholesterol, vitamin A deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, anemia and iron deficiency were also common among children.
Diabetes in children
Earlier only type-1 diabetes was observed in kids but later there were cases of type-2 diabetes as well. Type-1 diabetes is more common in children as compared to type-2.
According to WHO, "Recently, type 2 diabetes has increasingly been reported in children and adolescents, so much so that in some parts of the world type 2 diabetes has become the main type of diabetes in children."
The World Health Organisation also mentioned that the global rise of childhood obesity and physical inactivity is widely believed to play a crucial role. Healthy eating and lifestyle habits can help in controlling the condition. Apart from these, family history can also increase the risk of diabetes in children.
Also read: Signs Of Adulthood Type-2 Diabetes Can Be Seen In Kids; What Are The Early Symptoms Of Type-2 Diabetes?
What are the symptoms of diabetes in children?
There are certain symptoms of diabetes visible in children. Diabetes can lead to severe complications if ignored especially in childhood. You must seek medical help if you notice the following symptoms in your children.
Symptoms of type-1 diabetes in children-
- Change in behaviours and irritability
- Increased hunger
- Unexplained weight loss
- Increased thrust
- Fruity smell in breath
- Blurred vision
- Sweating
- Dizziness
- Increased urination
Also read: The Earliest Symptom Of Diabetes Can Be Seen In Your Eyes, Here's How
Symptoms of type-2 diabetes in children-
Some of the symptoms are quite similar to type-1 diabetes
- Increased thirst and hunger
- Weight loss
- Frequent urination
- Dry mouth
- Slow healing of wounds
- Fatigue
- Heavy breathing
Also read: Diabetes: These Leaves Can Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels Effectively; Learn How To Use Them
(With inputs from IANS)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.