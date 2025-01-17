Cheese For People With Diabetes: Know Benefits And Risks
Let's understand the pros and cons of consuming cheese if you are a diabetic.
Cheese is low in carbs and is generally considered safe for diabetics
Diabetics must consume a diet which can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. It is crucial to refrain from foods that can contribute to unnecessary spikes. The glycemic index of food is a common parameter that helps determine the effect of food consumed on blood sugar levels. The carb content of food also plays a role.
Cheese is low in carbs and is generally considered safe for diabetics. However, it should be consumed in small quantities. Here let's understand the pros and cons of consuming cheese if you are a diabetic.
Cheese for diabetics: Know benefits and side-effects
Benefits:
Most cheese contains little or no carbs. The glycemic index of cheese is usually very low and close to zero. This means most cheese has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels.
Some studies have also suggested that cheese can help lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. However, further study is required to support these results.
Cheese is a good source of protein. Foods with a good amount of protein help prevent blood sugar spikes that usually happen after consuming carbs alone.
Side-effects:
In an Instagram post, Dr V Mohan, a diabetes specialist shared the side effects of consuming cheese for people with diabetes on Instagram.
"Cheese is good but remember that it is high in sodium, promotes insulin resistance, may increase weight and contribute to bloating and digestive issues," the post read.
"Cheese, though delicious, can have hidden effects for those with diabetes. Its high fat and calorie content can impact your body's balance and overall well-being. Moderation is key to enjoying it without disrupting your health goals," the expert mentioned.
How to eat cheese safely
Diabetics can eat cheese in moderation and with other healthy foods. Choose cheese which lower in fat and sodium with high protein content.
