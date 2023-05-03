Are You Consuming Too Much Sugar? Watch Out For These Signs & Try These Alternatives
In this article, we discuss the negative effects of a high sugar intake. We also discuss some signs of high sugar intake and healthier alternatives of sugar.
Opting for sugar alternatives can help you enjoy sweet foods without guilt and keep you healthy
Consuming too much sugar can lead to various negative health impacts and can be considered unhealthy for several reasons. One of the biggest concerns of consuming too much sugar is obesity. Foods and drinks high in sugar are often high in calories which can lead to an increase in weight if not consumed in moderation. Consuming excess sugar typically leads to a higher insulin response, which stores excess sugar in the body as fat.
Excess consumption of sugar can cause the body to develop a resistance to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. As a result, the body may require more insulin to regulate blood sugar levels, leading to the onset of type 2 diabetes. Hence, you are encouraged to keep your sugar intake low. Read on as we share signs of high sugar intake.
8 Signs that someone may be consuming too much sugar:
1. Increased hunger & cravings
Consuming large amounts of sugar may cause spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to increased appetite and cravings.
2. Fatigue
Sugar can give a quick burst of energy, but it doesn't last long. Consuming too much sugar can cause energy crashes and lead to fatigue.
3. Weight gain
Consuming too much sugar can cause weight gain as it provides excess calories and can lead to insulin resistance, which can make it difficult to lose weight.
4. Mood swings
Sugar can impact mood and lead to irritability, anxiety, and even depression.
5. Skin issues
Consuming too much sugar can cause inflammation, which can lead to skin issues such as acne, dullness, and premature ageing.
6. High blood pressure
Consuming too much sugar can increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
7. Type 2 Diabetes
Consuming high amounts of sugar can lead to insulin resistance and later develop into type 2 diabetes.
8. Increased risk of diseases
Consuming too much sugar can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, and some cancers.
You may want to reduce your sugar intake if you are noticing these signs. You can significantly reduce your risk of chronic diseases and boost your health by swapping sugar with healthier alternatives.
4 Healthier sugar alternatives:
1. Stevia
Stevia is a natural sweetener from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is 200-300 times sweeter than sugar, has no calories, and does not affect blood sugar levels. Stevia is generally used as a tabletop sweetener, in beverages, and in cooking and baking.
2. Agave nectar
Agave nectar is obtained from the sap of the agave plant. It has a low glycemic index, contains antioxidants, and is sweeter than sugar. It is commonly used as a sweetener in smoothies, tea, coffee, and baking.
3. Coconut sugar
Coconut sugar is made from the sap of coconut palm trees. It has a lower glycemic index than sugar, contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals, and is less processed than white sugar. It is commonly used in baked goods, marinades, and dressings.
4. Fruit
Fresh and dried fruits contain natural sugars that can add sweetness to dishes. For example, bananas and dates can be used to sweeten smoothies, while berries and apples can be used in baking. Fruits have additional health benefits due to their fibre, vitamins, and minerals.
It's important to keep an eye of the signs mentioned above. You are encouraged to swap sugar for healthier alternatives no mater you are experiencing these signs. Always speak to your healthcare provider if you're concerned about your sugar intake and overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
