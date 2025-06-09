Why It's Important To Keep Your Children's Tongue Clean & How To
Keeping the tongue clean is very important for children as it plays a vital role in their oral hygiene and overall health. A dirty tongue can harbour bacteria, food particles, and dead cells, which may lead to bad breath, tooth decay, poor taste perception, and even oral infections. Since children often consume sugary foods and may not always brush thoroughly, regular tongue cleaning helps reduce the buildup of harmful bacteria. Teaching them to clean their tongue early sets the foundation for lifelong dental hygiene and prevents common oral problems. Keep reading as we share how children can boost their tongue health.
10 Ways children can keep their tongue clean
1. Use a child-friendly tongue cleaner
Choose a tongue scraper specifically designed for kids with soft edges and a comfortable grip. These are gentle on their small mouths and can effectively remove debris and bacteria from the tongue's surface without causing discomfort.
2. Brush the tongue with a soft-bristled toothbrush
If a scraper feels uncomfortable, children can gently brush their tongue with a soft toothbrush. Brushing from the back of the tongue to the front can help dislodge food particles and bacteria that often cause bad breath and plaque buildup.
3. Incorporate tongue cleaning into brushing routine
Encourage kids to make tongue cleaning a part of their twice-daily brushing habit. Making it routine helps ensure consistency and gradually teaches the importance of comprehensive oral hygiene.
4. Rinse mouth thoroughly after meals
After eating, especially sugary or sticky foods, children should rinse their mouth well with water. This simple step helps wash away food particles and reduces bacterial growth on the tongue and throughout the mouth.
5. Use a mild antibacterial mouthwash
For older children, a mild, alcohol-free antibacterial mouthwash can be used under supervision to kill germs on the tongue and in the entire mouth. This helps reduce the risk of infections and bad breath.
6. Clean tongue after sweet treats
Children who eat candies or desserts often should be encouraged to clean their tongue soon after. Sugar feeds bacteria, and cleaning the tongue quickly helps prevent buildup and plaque formation.
7. Teach them to look at their tongue
Guide children to observe their tongue in the mirror. A coated or white tongue might signal buildup or illness. This visual check makes them more aware of their oral health and encourages self-care.
8. Hydrate properly throughout the day
Drinking enough water helps keep the mouth moist and supports the natural cleansing action of saliva. It also prevents dryness that can lead to a coated tongue and bacterial growth.
9. Avoid sharing utensils or toothbrushes
Teach kids not to share personal oral items, as this can spread bacteria and viruses that affect tongue and oral health. Emphasising hygiene helps reduce infections, especially among school-going children.
10. Encourage a balanced diet rich in fruits and veggies
Crunchy fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, and cucumbers act as natural tongue and teeth cleaners. A healthy diet also promotes good oral health and reduces the chance of excess debris on the tongue.
By instilling these habits early, children can enjoy fresher breath, healthier mouths, and fewer dental problems in the future.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
