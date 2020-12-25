Understanding The Importance Of Immunisation: Know Why It Should Not Be Delayed
You should not delay or skip your child's vaccination. A proper schedule set by the doctor in order to slash down the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases should be strictly followed.
Immunisation helps protect infants from certain diseases for lifetime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not skip immunisation for optimal health of your child
- Consult your doctor immediately if there is a delay in vaccination
- Follow the schedule given by your doctor for vaccination
During the pandemic, a significant change in how things function has been observed. The health sector has also observed major changes in its functioning. During these unprecedented times, the number of delays in vaccination cases has considerably gone up. Though, delay in vaccination in some cases became unavoidable during the complete lockdown but it is important not to skip kids' vaccine. Your child's immunisation is an important step for development of healthy individuals in the future. In this article, you will understand the importance of vaccination and why it should not be delayed.
Know about the importance of immunisation
Immunisation allows one to stay healthy and safe. Taking vaccinations as scheduled by the doctor will allow the child to build a strong immune system and fight vaccine-preventable diseases like pneumonia, infections, and hepatitis. Your child's early years (till the age of 5) play a crucial role in building overall health. Hence, getting vaccinated is a simple and effective way of protecting children from serious diseases.
Today, the entire world is reeling under coronavirus. The pandemic has been worrisome and considering it, while parents could delay the doses of vaccinations but of course, primary vaccinations given to infants/newborns cannot be missed at all. Just don't neglect the need for vaccination. Take care when especially when it comes to the newborns. DPT, HIB, Polio, Hepatitis B, pneumococcal, and rotavirus vaccines, usually given at 6, 10, and 14 weeks after birth. So, be vigilant.
Missing the vaccine means risking your child's health for contracting the diseases the vaccine was meant to protect against. Moreover, a vaccine will be considered as late if one gets it after 30 days.
Kids can be exposed to vaccine-preventable diseases from just about anyone, including their parents, siblings, and visitors, to people who are present at the play area. To zero-down the risk, it is imperative to stay in touch with the doctor and follow the guidelines.
Vaccines preventable diseases can be mild to severe in nature and they can be fatal too. For example- measles, for example, is known to be highly contagious and spreads rapidly in people who are not immune. If parents are running behind their schedule, it results in weakened immunity of their child until they are caught up, thus making him or her more susceptible to these infections in later life too.
Take-home message: Furthermore, the parents must follow-ups with the doctors and timely administer the recommended doses. Doing so can reduce the strain on the public health system, and ensure that your child lives a disease-free life.
(Dr. Tushar Parikh, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.