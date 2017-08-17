Home » Children » Tips To Deal With Neonatal Jaundice
Tips To Deal With Neonatal Jaundice
Neonatal Jaundice primarily affects the infants' right at the time of birth but it does not require an aggressive treatment.It is just like jaundice in adults some precautionary steps during pregnancy can lower the risk of neonatal jaundice.
Tips on preventing and treating neonatal jaundice
Neonatal Jaundice is a condition that primarily affects the infants' right at the time of birth but it does not require an aggressive treatment. It is mild in newborns and gradually disappears in a few days. However, just like jaundice in adults some precautionary steps during pregnancy can lower the risk of neonatal jaundice. Treatment for neonatal jaundice is necessary when the baby has high levels of bilirubin their blood. For this tests need to be done in order to check it. In several cases, the baby does not need any treatment because the level of bilirubin found in their blood is low. In these cases conditions get better within fifteen days and would not be harmful to babies. Some tips to deal with neonatal jaundice are mentioned below.
Phototherapy: Phototherapy is a treatment with light. It is used in some cases of newborn jaundice to lower the bilirubin levels in the baby's blood through a process called photo-oxidation. The process adds oxygen to the bilirubin so it dissolves easily in water. This makes it easier for the baby's liver to break down and remove the bilirubin from their blood.
Direct Sunlight: In case of mild jaundice, no treatment is required. The baby should be exposed to sunlight quite often. The bilirubin in the skin gets dissolved due to the sunlight and gets excreted through urine.
Frequent Feeding: Hydration is essential for flushing out the excess bilirubin from the body. For this reason, frequent feeding is very essential. Mothers can also take supplements like catnip, comfrey leaf and agrimony so that they can pass it on the babies through breast milk.
