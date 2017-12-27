ASK OUR EXPERTS

This Man Filed A Lawsuit To Ban Junk Food Outside And Around Schools

This Man Filed A Lawsuit To Ban Junk Food Outside And Around Schools

This man from Delhi took a strong step by filing a lawsuit to ban junk food outside and around schools.
  Dec 27, 2017
2-Min Read
Parents have been against the sale of junk food outside schools since forever. All thanks to the unhealthy techniques of preparing such foods which may lead to diseases. But it could never be stopped because their opposition was not backed by a strong step to take action. Doctors too are alarmed by the increased consumption of junk food in kids. But, one man from Delhi has taken a step forward to do something for the health and well-being of kids.

Rahul Verma filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court in 2010 to ensure the ban of junk food and soft drinks outside and around schools all over India.

Junk food has increase obesity problems in kids and adults to a great extent. This is evident from the fact that the number of obese kids and adults has almost tripled in 27 years, after 1990. It has come to an alarming 18.8% as compared to 6.4% in 1990, says the data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. International Diabetes Federation projects say that the number of Indians affected with diabetes will come to 123 million by the 2040 due to the fact that diets rich in fats and carbs have spread to the less affluent areas.

Rahul Verma has been working as a corporate marketing executive. His son, born in 2006, took birth with some digestive problems. He then set up a foundation to help such families with kids falling ill. However, at one point, he begged the judge to allow him to withdraw his petition.

He was emphatic that someone needs to come forth and continue the fight. However, he is convinced at present that his unending battle is responsible for his high blood pressure.

A pro bono lawyer and his previous partner in the cause, Kaul, revealed that the country is in need of more people like Rahul Verma to bring about changes in the health forte of the country. 



