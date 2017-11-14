Shocking! 10-Month Old Baby Weighs 28 kilos, Doctors Stunned At The Rare Condition!
Luis Manuel Gonzales, a 10-month old suffers from a strange hormonal condition. The child weighs 28 kilos which can be life-threatening.
The kid suffers from a rare hormonal condition
HIGHLIGHTS
- The 10-month old toddler weighs 28 kilos
- The disorder can risk delayed brain and genital development
- However, the kid is not very different from other babies in any way
However, they have come up with a hypothesis that the condition is Prader-Willi Syndrome, when kids have an insatiable diet and a weak muscle tone. It is curious how this child does not spend the entire day asking for food and still weights 28 kgs.
This disorder can risk delayed brain and genital development and heart problems. Mexico has the highest incidence of obesity and diabetes in kids.
When born, Luis weighed 3.5 kgs just like his elder brother Mario. However, over the next two months, Luis gained 10 kgs. This made his brother Mario, who is three now, dwarf in front of his younger brother.
"I thought it was because I had good breast milk," said his mother.
Luis' parents created a page on facebook and also opened a bank account for getting donations for their son's medical healthcare. His parents also take him to the hospital turn-wise by pushing him on a decrepit stroller every day for blood tests.
His father, Mario Gonzales expressed how sad he felt when he saw nurses looking for a vein in his arms amongst the roll of fats. The parents were surprised when the pediatrician informed them that Luis may need hormonal injections costing US$555 each.
After a lot of study and examining the child, the condition of this child is still unknown. Luis' mother, Pantoja recalls how she used to make him wear clothes meant for a two or three year old baby only when he was one month old.
The day when the child had to be given his first vaccine, he weighed 10 kgs. He has to go to the hospital at least four times in a week for tests. However, he is no different from any other toddler. He giggles when his feet are tickled; he tries to look at things with a keen eye and puts things in his mouth.
But Luis cannot walk or crawl. He just sits up straight. Given his weight, a stretcher collapsed in the hospital once and now it is getting difficult and exhausting for Pantoja to carry him.
But, a ray of hope appeared when Silvia Orozco, a nutrition specializing surgeon contacted the family. She examined Luis and revealed that his life might not be in danger. But they still await the results from tissue sample analyses which are going on in US.
Silvia revealed that Luis' condition might be due to his mother's diet during pregnancy. It may have lacked certain nutrients which led to under-performing of metabolism. If this hypothesis turns out to be true, prognosis can be good and hormonal shorts will be involved in the treatment.
With inputs from AFP