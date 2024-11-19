Measles Prevention Checklist For Parents: Everything You Should Know
This checklist equips parents with the knowledge and actionable steps needed to protect their families effectively against measles.
Measles, a highly contagious viral disease, remains a significant global health concern, particularly affecting children. Despite being preventable through vaccination, recent years have seen a resurgence in cases due to various factors, including gaps in immunisation coverage. As parents, safeguarding your child from measles, a preventable yet potentially severe illness is critical. Prevention starts with awareness, timely actions, and adherence to protective measures.
Why measles prevention is essential
Measles isn't just a rash and fever—it can lead to serious health complications, especially in young children. These include ear infections, diarrhoea, pneumonia, and even long-term neurological issues. Measles can suppress the immune system for months, leaving children vulnerable to other infections. Preventive measures like vaccination and hygiene can dramatically reduce these risks and save lives.
Your measles prevention checklist
1. Ensure complete vaccination
The measles vaccine, typically administered as part of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, is the most effective preventive measure. Ensure your child receives both doses as per the recommended schedule; one at 9-12 months and a booster at 15-18 months. Vaccination provides 97% effectiveness in preventing measles.
2. Keep vaccination records updated
Maintaining up-to-date vaccination records helps avoid missed doses. Regularly check your child's records and consult a paediatrician to address any gaps. In outbreak-prone areas, early vaccination may be recommended.
3. Limit exposure during outbreaks
During a measles outbreak, avoid crowded places such as malls and public transport with young children. Such environments increase the likelihood of exposure to the airborne virus, which can remain active for hours.
4. Focus on hygiene and sanitisation
Teaching children proper hygiene habits; such as washing hands before meals and avoiding touching their faces, reduces transmission risk. Regular sanitisation of commonly touched surfaces like toys and doorknobs is also helpful.
5. Boost immunity with a nutritious diet
A balanced diet rich in vitamins A and C strengthens the immune system. Foods like carrots, spinach, and citrus fruits help build resistance to infections. Malnourished children are more susceptible to severe measles.
6. Stay informed about community vaccination rates
Measles thrives in communities with low immunisation coverage. Monitor vaccination rates in your area, and advocate for immunisation drives if necessary to ensure herd immunity, which protects even those who cannot be vaccinated.
7. Watch for early symptoms
Identifying measles early can mitigate its spread and severity. Look for signs like high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads. Early medical intervention can reduce complications.
8. Prepare for travel with extra precautions
If travelling to regions with active measles outbreaks, consult your doctor about protective measures. Ensure vaccinations are up-to-date, and take additional steps like wearing masks in high-risk areas.
9. Educate caregivers and family members
Make sure everyone in close contact with your child; caregivers, grandparents, and siblings, is informed about measles prevention. Adults without immunity may need an MMR booster.
10. Know what to do in case of exposure
If your child has been exposed to someone with measles, contact your paediatrician immediately. Post-exposure prophylaxis, such as immunoglobulin or the MMR vaccine, can reduce the risk of developing the disease if administered within a specific timeframe.
Preventing measles is a shared responsibility that begins with parents ensuring vaccination and creating a healthy, safe environment for their children. With WHO highlighting the rising risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like children under five, the urgency to act is higher than ever. By following this checklist, you can take proactive steps to protect your child and contribute to the global effort to eradicate measles.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
