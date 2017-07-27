Home » Children » How To Stop Your Child From Bed Wetting?
How To Stop Your Child From Bed Wetting?
Bed Wetting is a condition, when a person, especially a kid, passes urine unconsciously while sleeping. It is one of the most common urologic complaints in kids and is a major concern for pediatrics.
Child bed wetting
Bed wetting which is also called "Nocturnal enuresis" in medical sciences. It is a condition, when a person, especially a kid, passes urine unconsciously while sleeping. It is one of the most common urologic complaints in kids and is a major concern for pediatrics. Excessive production of urine, comparatively small bladder, imbalance of hormone may be the primary causes of bed wetting. Some children are deep sleepers and the brain does not get signal that their bladder is full. Some home remedies for bed wetting are discussed below.
Cinnamon: Cinnamon is one of the best ways to prevent your child from wetting the bed at night. Chewing a cinnamon bark once a day would be beneficial and if the child refuses to chew, cinnamon powder would also be helpful.
Olive Oil: Heating olive oil and gently rubbing it on the lower abdomen of your child will be an effective home remedy for bed wetting. The heating effect of the oil will restrain the urination of the child.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar regulates the acid levels in the stomach and thereby, reduces the urge to urinate frequently. Putting some apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and giving it to your child would be of great help.
Jaggery: If the child's body remains warm, he/she will not urinate at night. Therefore, jaggery is one such food that would keep the child's body warm. Black sesame seeds and celery seeds will be also be advantageous for your child.
Bananas: As bananas work to fasten the stomach so in this way it would also help to cure bed wetting. Two ripe bananas everyday would be sufficient to eliminate the problem.
