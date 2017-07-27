Home » Children » Help Your Child Kick The Habit Of Nail Biting
Help Your Child Kick The Habit Of Nail Biting
As long as nail biting does not harm the child, or it does not become a regular habit you don't have to be worried about it. But here are ways you could help them kick the habit.
Nail biting can be stopped with these steps
Nail biting is a common habit of your young ones. It's a child's way of coping with little amount of stress that he or she might face each day. As long as nail biting does not harm the child, or it does not become a regular habit you don't have to be worried about it. Sometimes calcium deficiency is the cause of your child's nail biting. In that case increase the intake of calcium in the diet and the problem will gradually solve itself. If it's a behavioural issue just follow the below mentioned steps.
1. Aloe Vera - We all know that aloe vera is a boon against many medical issues, but it does have one flaw, it has an extremely bitter taste. You can rub its juice on the hands of your children. This will make their hands taste awful and prevent them from putting them in their mouth, plus the effect will last long much longer than any chemical.
2. Offer Alternatives - Give them something else to do, like a substitute activity of sorts. Inculcate these activities in their schedule, preferably when they're free. Give them ample opportunity to release their nervous energy. Let them play, draw or sing - whatever helps them feel relaxed.
3. Identify Triggers - In most of the cases the reason for nail biting is boredom. In such case, distract them from this Many times nervousness also erupts as nail biting. Try to identify what your child is worried about. Ease their pressure and soothe them. When you've identified the triggers, either modify them or make your child feel comfortable with the situation they're in.
4. Don't Nag or Punish - Remember, your child doesn't deliberately bite his or her nail. It is in all probability an unconscious reaction. In these cases, scolding a child is pretty much ineffective. If you can't stifle your frustration you might worsen the situation. Your constant nagging might make the child more nervous and this habit might become permanent. Set easy to follow rules for your kid. This will blend discipline without it seeming too forceful,
