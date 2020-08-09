7 Oral Care Tips For Kids: Follow These For A Healthier Smile
Oral care for kids: A healthy dental care routine can help you avoid dental problem that can affect your child's teeth. Here are some expert recommended oral hygiene tips to follow.
Oral care: Encourage your kids to brush twice a day to prevent cavities
HIGHLIGHTS
- Early dental care can help prevent cavities
- Clean your baby's gums with a soft cloth to prevent accumulation of germs
- Always check the fluoride content of the tooth paste
Is your baby teething? You might not know that dental care should begin even before your baby's first tooth appears. Hence, it is important to take care of your baby's teeth from the beginning itself. Though the first ones are milk teeth and may eventually fall but it is necessary to adhere to good oral hygiene. Dr. Mubashshir Muzammil Khan who is a paediatrician and neonatologist shares some dental tips for children and babies to keep oral problems at bay.
Oral care for kids: Tips to follow
1. It is no brainer that healthy teeth are important for your baby's overall well-being. Even though the baby is just consuming breast milk, the lactose present in the milk can cause tooth decay even before he/she starts eating solid foods. Swearing by good dental habits is essential as poor oral hygiene can lead to infections and gum diseases that can give you a tough time in later life.
2. Your baby's teeth may start appearing between 4-7 months. Though it may vary from one baby to the other, and this process can be termed as teething. When your baby starts teething you will see that the baby may want to chew on things. For some babies this process is painless but for some, it can be quite painful and may find it difficult to sleep or even lose appetite.
3. Try to wipe your baby's gum with a clean cloth and this will help keep the harmful bacteria at bay.
4. When your child starts growing, try to brush your teeth in front of your little one to help the child learn better. Your baby may imitate you and learn to brush while doing so. Speak to your doctor about the right brushing technique and use an infant brush with soft bristles. Also, check with your doctor about the fluoride content in the toothpaste.
5. Explain your child the importance of caring his/her teeth and visit your dentist regularly.
6. If your baby doesn't like brushing then you should make it fun. Choose colourful brushes with their favourite cartoon characters. You must encourage your child to brush your baby's teeth twice a day. Doing so can keep all the teeth problems away.
7. It is not advisable to put baby off to sleep with the milk bottle as it can increase the risk of tooth decay, cavities, and discoloration of teeth. Switch to a cup as this can prevent the milk from pooling around the teeth.
(Dr. Mubashshir Muzammil Khan, Consultant, Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.