5 Reasons You Should Never Break A Promise To Your Child
Once you have promised your child something, it is very important that you keep your word. People remember broken promises for years especially when it concerns some emotional event. Breaking promises too often can have a negative effect on your child.
Negative effects if you break a promise to your child
Building Trust: When parents do not keep their promises, they are unintentionally teaching their kids not to trust them. Parents generally make promises to encourage their child to do better. Once it is achieved, they will break their promise. Eventually, your child will not trust in you.
Disappointment: If a parent breaks his child's promise he will be disappointed and might not trust you again. Also, if plans have fallen through and you have to break your child's promise, engage him in other fun activities to ease his pain and disappointment.
Unimportant: When you promise your child something, you are assuring your child that he is very important. But at the same time, if you do not keep your word, he will feel neglected, unvalued and unimportant. Also, if you keep your promise, it will create an image that his parents are truthful and believable, which helps to create a sense of security in your children.
Disrespect: Integrity is the key ingredient of respect. When you keep promise with your children it will help them to develop an understanding of trust and respect for others. If a parent is not true to their word, they are not showing integrity. Eventually, this will lead to your child disobeying you and losing respect for you.
Being mindful: In order to avoid breaking promises, it is better to not use the word 'promise'. Parents should be mindful of their language. Also, children learn a lot from their parents. As they grow up, they might become promise-breakers. They might think that it is absolutely fine to break promises.
