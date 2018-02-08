ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Healthy Drinks That Can Help Your Kids Perform Better In Exams

5 Healthy Drinks That Can Help Your Kids Perform Better In Exams

Here we enlist 5 healthy and natural drinks which can help your kids perform better in their exams by killing stress and improving their concentration.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 8, 2018 01:19 IST
2-Min Read
5 Healthy Drinks That Can Help Your Kids Perform Better In Exams

These drinks could help boost your kid's memory power

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Almonds are universally recognized as a nut which boosts memory power
  2. Antioxidants in blueberries and strawberries prevent brain cell damage
  3. Caffeine in dark chocolate keeps kids alert

Final exams are coming up and stress has started to build up around. Usually topics like examination stress, lack of concentration and memory issues do not come up quite often. But with the onset of the exam season, these terms are all you hear about, at least from kids and parents. Parents always end up looking for ways to ensure that their kids do well in their exams. These could be religious techniques, innovative learning tricks and so much more.

But the power of nutrition often goes unnoticed. Yes, one of the most effective ways of ensuring that your kids do well in exams (besides helping them prepare well) is giving them healthy food and nourishing natural drinks. Here we enlist 5 healthy and natural drinks which can help your kids perform better in their exams by killing stress and improving their concentration. Take a look.



1. Almond milk

Almonds are universally recognized as a nut which boosts memory power. So by default, every mother gives her kids soaked almonds every day during exams. Protein in almond is known to improve cognitive function. Prepare an almond milk drink by adding some chopped almonds to boiling milk. You can also take the flavoured almond milk drink available in supermarkets. Vitamin E in almonds helps in keeping the brain cells active and boosts memory power, which is essential during exams.

almond milk

2. Blueberry and strawberry smoothie

Sounds yummy! Antioxidants in blueberries and strawberries prevent brain cells from damage. And vitamin C boosts memory power. Just chop up some blueberries and strawberries and add to a blender with a cup of yogurt and milk and blend it well. Serve this drink to your kids.

blueberry smoothie

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Dark chocolate shake

If you are trying to look for a way to boost your child's concentration, increase memory span and improve problem-solving skills, give him/her a dark chocolate milk shake. This super drink acts as an antioxidant for kids and its caffeine helps in keeping kids alert at all times. It helps in lowering blood pressure and improves blood circulation to the heart. That's what dark chocolate does; milk has its own set of benefits for the brain. Vitamin D in milk is essential for your brain as it improves memory power of your brain.

chocolate hazelnut milkshake recipe

4. Beetroot juice

With a plethora of nutrients, beetroot juice is one of the healthiest drinks you can serve to your kids during exam time. It is enriched with vitamin A, K, C and beta carotene, antioxidants, folate and polyphenols which together are very beneficial for your kids.

beetroot milkshake recipe

5. Jaggery tea

Jaggery tea is enriched with antioxidants which can be helpful in boosting your child's overall immunity. 

jaggery 625




Trending

