When Should You Think Of Having A Second Child - What Is The Ideal Gap?
So are you ready for the second one?
Are you ready for a second baby?
HIGHLIGHTS
- No one can really decide or specify when you can have the next baby
- Keeping less age gap between the two siblings is good for the first baby
- For the mother, a three year age gap is good
Progression in life, from being a child to being parents of a child is quite drastic. And once that little bundle of joy comes in your life, you soon wish to see their siblings too. The idea of having at least two kids is quite popular, but how to specify that you are ready for the next one? Is it necessary to keep a certain age gap between the two kids? Is it necessary for the well-being of the mother and the next baby? So many questions and just one answer, it all depends on you!
Yes, no one can really decide or specify when you can have the next baby but you. You may spend hours thinking about it, whether or not it is the right time, but there isn't anything such as 'best time to have the second baby.' Yes there are certain pros and cons of having babies spaced close or apart in terms of age. But again, it depends on how your family can handle it all. So let's take a look at the many pros and cons of spacing siblings close as compared to spacing them apart.
1. 12-18 month gap
Keeping less age gap between the two siblings is good for the first baby because the first kid is too young to develop a sense of jealousy when your focus shifts to the second baby. And the first child gets a playmate who is welcomed and there is lesser risk of sibling rivalry. For the parents, keeping an age gap of less than two years is beneficial because you do not have to make the same sacrifices again and again. Because both kids are growing up together at the same age, you have to condense all sacrifices and work it all up at the same time. It also saves you the cost of raising two kids separately.
However, the cons of keeping less age gap include the fact that both the kids are so young that their intense needs need to be met at the same time. Two different kids, two different stages, different types of diapers, food, and both need to be potty trained as well. Plus the mother does not get enough time to recover from the first pregnancy. So it is way too much load on her after her first baby.
2. An age gap of 2 years
Obstetricians recommend a minimum age gap of 18 months between the two kids. This is best for the baby's health. But this is when sibling rivalry takes place. You need to smack between the two kids, the newborn needs complete attention and the other is not grown up enough to know why his or her sibling needs more attention. However, when the kids get older, this turns out to be beneficial as the two start enjoying together, play together, share a strong bond and have their own set of interests as well.
3. Age gap of three and above
For the mother, a three year age gap is good because she gets enough time to recover from the first pregnancy. The chance of sibling rivalry also goes down significantly. It gives the parents enough time to spend one-on-one time with the kids and you can also consider going back to work as well. But when it comes to going through the same sleepless nights, diapers, breastfeeding and potty training, keeping a vast age gap seems not a very good idea.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------