Parents, Here's Why You Must Control Your Child's TV Time
90 minutes a day, that's it! We'll tell you why.
Dear parents, limit your child's TV time to keep him from...
HIGHLIGHTS
- Spending prolonged hours sitting in front of a TV in linked to obesity
- Parents should take caution when it is about screen time
- The very first thing parents can do is limit their own screen time
Obesity has been affecting millions across the globe and the incidence of this health condition is increasing at an alarming rate. Obesity is when you accumulate extra fat on your body which leads health problems. Lack of physical activity, a poor diet and some genetic health disorders are to blame for obesity. But it has now been stated that spending prolonged hours sitting in front of a television or overuse of smartphones are also linked to obesity. A study published in Journal Acta Paediatrica states that TV time should be capped to 90 minutes to reduce any risk of obesity later in life.
It further explained that there is no harm in watching television. However, parents should take caution when it is about screen time. This study revealed a much stronger link between obesity and spending prolonged hours watching TV, using the phone or playing games on computers than what was stated before. Researchers feel that if parents limit TV hours for their kids to just 90 minutes in a day, it will reduce the risk of obesity later in life.
TV time and use of other such gadgets should be limited to only one and half hours in a day for kids over four years of age, toddlers to be specific.
For controlling the growing rate of obesity in kids, parents need to understand the impact of social media and screens on kids. Where 8 and 9 year old kids are spending most of their time watching TV and using the rest for social media, the incidence of obesity is on the rise in these kids. Also, when they use social media late at night, they are disturbing their sleep pattern which is another risk factor for obesity.
The very first thing parents can do is limit their own screen time. this way their kids will also spend lesser time on the TV and rather go out playing or spend time with parents. This effort will slowly end an urge of binge-watching in your kids.
In 2015, 2.2 billion kids and adults were affected with obesity, which means that one in three people were victims of this condition. In India, 14.4 million kids are overweight. This calls for action and the very first step towards controlling obesity is a balanced diet. Eating healthy and moderate exercising can help you keep from obesity.
Take a look at the best foods you need to include in your diet to avoid obesity:
1. Whole grains
2. Green tea
3. Protein power
4. Green leafy vegetables
5. Vitamin C rich foods
6. Nuts
7. Limited salt intake
8. Lots and lots of water