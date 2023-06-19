Kid's Health: These Nutrient Deficiencies Are Most Common Among Kids; Here's How To Prevent Them
Addressing these deficiencies often involves making changes to a child's diet and ensuring that they are consuming nutrient-rich foods.
Processed and junk foods are often high in calories but low in nutrients
Nutrient deficiencies refer to a lack of essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed for optimal health and development. These deficiencies can cause a wide range of negative health effects and even lead to long-term health problems, particularly in children.
One of the primary reasons that nutrient deficiencies are more common in children is that they have higher nutrient needs relative to their body size compared to adults. Many different types of nutrient deficiencies can affect children, each with their own specific signs and symptoms.
Here are some common deficiencies kids might have:
- Iron deficiency occurs when the body lacks sufficient iron, which is needed to produce healthy red blood cells. Without enough iron, children can develop anaemia, a condition characterised by fatigue, weakness, and pale skin.
- Vitamin D deficiency can lead to weak bones, poor immune function, and other health problems. Given that vitamin D is primarily obtained through exposure to sunlight, children who spend most of their time indoors or who live in areas with limited sunlight may be at increased risk.
- Calcium deficiency can lead to weak bones and teeth, as well as increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis later in life. This nutrient is particularly important during childhood and adolescence when bone growth and development are at their peak.
Tips to treat and avoid NAFLD:
1. Serve a variety of nutrient-rich foods
One of the most important ways to prevent nutrient deficiencies in kids is to offer a diverse range of nutrient-rich foods in their diet. This includes whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables. Encourage children to eat a rainbow of colours, which means different coloured fruits and vegetables, for instance leafy greens, orange squash, red apples, and blueberries.
2. Educate kids about healthy food choices
It's essential to educate kids from a young age about healthy food choices. Teach them the benefits of eating a balanced diet, explain how certain foods help with their growth and development, and make it fun by cooking and exploring new foods together.
3. Limit processed and junk foods
Processed and junk foods are often high in calories but low in nutrients. Therefore, it's important to limit these foods as much as possible and replace them with whole foods that provide essential nutrients.
4. Encourage hydration
Water plays a vital role in keeping the body healthy. Encourage kids to drink plenty of water and limit sugary drinks.
5. Promote physical activity
Regular physical activity helps children to build strong bones, maintain a healthy weight, and develop their muscles. Encourage kids to be active every day, and make it fun by organising outdoor activities like walks and hikes.
6. Ensure adequate vitamin D intake
Vitamin D is necessary for strong bones, and children need it for proper growth and development. Encourage them to get outside in the sunshine, which is the best source of vitamin D, or offer supplements if needed.
7. Monitor calcium intake
Children need adequate calcium for proper bone growth and development. Offer calcium-rich foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt regularly.
8. Consider supplements
Although a balanced diet is the best source of nutrients, sometimes, supplements may be necessary to fill nutritional gaps. Consult a pediatrician before giving any supplements to children.
By following these tips, parents can help prevent nutrient deficiencies in their kids and promote healthy growth and development.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
