ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  Is Your Child Safe At School? Things Parents Must Do To Ensure Child Safety At School

Is Your Child Safe At School? Things Parents Must Do To Ensure Child Safety At School

Recalling the brutal murder of a 7-year-old in a Gurgaon school and the rape of a 5-year-old in a Delhi school, the incidents have once again reminded us of how unsafe schools can be for children.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 19, 2017 04:04 IST
2-Min Read
Is Your Child Safe At School? Things Parents Must Do To Ensure Child Safety At School

Parents, this is how you can ensure your child's safety in schools

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The central government on its part has passed POCSO Act for child safety
  2. Ask your kid if he was sad at school or did somebody bully them in school
  3. Ask the school authorities to show you their security arrangements

Recalling the brutal murder of a 7-year-old in a Gurgaon school and the rape of a 5-year-old in a Delhi school, the incidents have once again reminded us of how unsafe schools can be for children. It brings back memories of the twin drowning cases last year - one in a Delhi school (which is part of the same chain in which the 7-year-old was murdered) and the other in a government-run public school. These tragedies in school campuses aren't just limited to schools in India but also occur in some of the developed countries as well. The central government on its part has passed laws such as Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO Act) and many state and city governments have issued school safety guidelines. Yet, the efficacy of such laws is very poor given the state's poor capacity for implementation of such laws and guidelines.

how to ensure child safety in schools

Parents can ensure child safety in schools this way
Photo Credit: iStock

We did a Facebook Live with Dr Amit Sen, Adolescent and Child Psychologist, to find out what all schools and parents can do for child safety at school.



There are a few things parents can and should do to ensure that the school is safe for their children - from sexual offences, bullying, corporal punishment, physical safety, natural calamities and medical emergencies.

1. Be aware of the school's safety committee

Safe schools often have a matured and an independent safety committee with representations from parents, teachers and expert consultants. This committee has a mandate to work with the school on developing metrics for safety audits, process and policy design and creating buy-in from parent community on safety issues.

2. Communicate with your child on a regular basis

Don't just ask your kids the regular questions like how are they doing and how was their day? Ask them more important questions like, was the kid sad at school or did somebody bully them in school?

3. Learn the school security arrangements

When you attend the PTM meetings ask the school authorities to show you the kind of security arrangements they follow. Like, If there are CCTV cameras installed in all places (corridors, washroom doors, class rooms, stair cases) with close uninterrupted surveillance by a staff member or someone from the PTA committee?

4. Be aware the school driver follows the safety rules

In the middle of grave and heinous crimes being committed against innocent kids, road safety might not appear to be an area of immediate consideration but trust me, when it comes to safety, there's nothing too small or big and it's never too late to start. Make sure you have the driver's identity card and the license photocopy.

To ensure your children are safe, be aware parents!

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------