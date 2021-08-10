ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  Is Height An Indicator Of A Child's Development? Here's What Expert Has To Say

Is Height An Indicator Of A Child's Development? Here's What Expert Has To Say

Increase in physical height depends on a host of factors, which changes as the child grows. Read here to know more about these.
  By: Dr. Shalmi Mehta  Updated: Aug 10, 2021 07:11 IST
3-Min Read
Is Height An Indicator Of A Childs Development? Heres What Expert Has To Say

Growth hormone is responsible for the growth of a child along with other hormones

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Many factors determine height of the child
  2. Hormones play an important role in growth of the child
  3. Every kid grow differently

Through children's growing years, their physical, mental and overall development are the top priorities for parents. As most parents would tell you, every child is unique. Naturally, children grow, develop and mature at different rates. Measuring height is one way to determine if the physical development is on track for this child.

Many factors determine height

Increase in physical height depends on a host of factors, which changes as the child grows. For example, when a child is born, length and weight are largely determined by the intrauterine environment. After that, several factors including nutrition, genetics and the height of the parents play an important role in influencing the height of the child. It is around the age of 2 years that hormones start to play an important role. At this age, it is the growth hormone that matters the most. Once the child reaches puberty, the sex hormones play a crucial role in achieving the final adult height.


RELATED STORIES
related

Here Are Some Natural Ways To Gain Height

Being tall is certainly a desirable trait, and here are some natural ways to grow naturally. They can help you gain height even after you're 18!

related

A Baby Was Born With Nearly No Skin. Doctors Are Fighting To Keep Him Alive

The child underwent his first surgery Thursday at Texas Children's Hospital to remove scar tissue from his neck, which had fused his chin to his chest and made it difficult for him to breathe, his mother said.

How can you tell if a child's height is right for his age?

Kids grow differently, you may have observed that the paediatrician uses a growth chart to measure how well your child is growing. Growth charts are developed by taking into account the heights of thousands of children. The various lines on the chart indicate growth path 'percentiles'. For example, if a child's height at different times is being plotted along the 25th percentile, it means that 25% of children of the same sex and age would be shorter than the child. A child is said to be of short stature if the height track is lower than the 3rd percentile.

Should parents be worried if their child is short?

In most cases, parents need not worry. In some cases, if the parents are short, their child could be short (familial short stature). In other cases, there may be what is known as a 'constitutional delay in growth and puberty'. Such children may be short for most of their early childhood, they hit puberty late and catch up in their growth. They are called the Late Bloomers. For the most part, children who are short are healthy, which is the most critical factor. However in 'rare' cases short stature could be because of deficiency in growth hormone.

About growth hormone deficiency

Growth hormone is a hormone secreted from the pituitary gland in the brain. It is responsible for the growth of a child along with the thyroid hormones and sexual hormones. A child with growth hormone deficiency may additionally show a delay in facial bone development, teeth may show up later than expected and if not treated may have permanent short stature. To diagnose this, the doctor may do several tests and measurements to determine if the deficiency of this hormone is the cause of the short stature. This may involve observing the child's growth pattern over a 6-to-12-month period, special blood tests to rule out other causes, and an MRI or X-ray analysis if necessary.

Growth hormone injections can help children catch up

If children with growth hormone deficiency are diagnosed and get treatment on time, they are able to catch up with their peers in height. Growth hormone deficiency disorders can be treated very simply and easily today. Doctors can show parents how to administer the treatment and children can go on to live healthy and active lives.

(Dr. Shalmi Mehta is a Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist at Ahmedabad)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies
Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases