Here's Why Its Important To Restrict Excess Phone Use In Children & Strategies To Help Prevent It

Keep reading as we list some strategies to help you better manage screen time with your kids.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 27, 2023 07:13 IST
Plan regular family activities or outings that encourage quality time together without the use of phones

Spending excessive time on phones can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, reducing physical activity and increasing the risk of obesity and associated health problems. Furthermore, staring at screens for extended periods can cause eye strain, dry eyes, blurred vision, and in some cases, myopia (nearsightedness).

Excessive phone use, particularly before bedtime, can disrupt sleep patterns. The blue light emitted by screens can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Along with this, heavy phone use can contribute to mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and social isolation. It may also affect attention span, memory, and cognitive development.

Frequent bending of the neck, slouching, and poor posture while using phones can lead to musculoskeletal problems, including neck and back pain. In this article, we list some strategies to help you better manage screen time with your kids.



10 Strategies to limit excess phone usage in children:

1. Set clear boundaries and limits



Establish specific guidelines for phone usage, such as limiting screen time to a certain number of hours per day or only allowing access to devices during certain times.

2. Promote alternative activities

Encourage kids to engage in physical activities, hobbies, reading books, or spending time with friends and family. Provide them with a variety of options for entertainment and make those activities easily accessible.

3. Lead by example

Children often imitate their parents' behaviour, so it is essential to model balanced phone usage. Show them how to maintain a healthy relationship with technology by practicing mindful phone usage yourself.

4. Create device-free zones

Designate certain areas of the house where phones or other devices are not allowed, such as the dining table, bedrooms, or family gathering spaces. This helps establish boundaries and encourages face-to-face interactions.

5. Encourage social interaction

Promote opportunities for kids to interact with their friends and peers in person. Encourage them to participate in group activities, sports, clubs, or community events that foster real-life connections.

6. Use parental controls

Utilise parental control features available on phones and other devices to set restrictions on content, apps, and websites. This helps prevent kids from accessing inappropriate or excessive content.

7. Educate about online safety

Teach children about the potential risks and dangers associated with excessive phone usage, such as cyberbullying, online predators, or the negative impact on mental health. Empower them to make responsible choices online.

8. Encourage downtime

Promote the importance of taking breaks from screens and engaging in activities that help kids relax and unwind, such as practicing mindfulness, meditation, or simply spending time in nature.

9. Involve the family

Plan regular family activities or outings that encourage quality time together without the use of phones. This could include game nights, outdoor activities, or DIY projects, fostering stronger bonds within the family.

10. Establish a device-free bedtime routine

Set a specific time before bed when all electronic devices are turned off. Encourage your child to engage in calming activities like reading a book or listening to music, which promotes better sleep and overall well-being.

Parents should encourage a healthy balance between screen time and other activities, promote outdoor play, and ensure age-appropriate content and safe internet usage for their children.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

