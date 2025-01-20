6 Tips To Support Your Child's Cognitive Development
Simple activities and lifestyle modifications can help nurture your child's brain. Here, we have a list of such activities.
Crossword, sudoku, jigsaw and puzzles are some memory training games to try
A strong foundation for developing minds is one of the precious gifts that you can give to your children. Genetics, along with some environmental factors, play a crucial role in your child's intellectual development. Simple activities and lifestyle modifications can help nurture your child's brain. Here, we have a list of activities that can help support your little one's cognitive growth and overall development.
6 tips to make your kids smarter
1. Try memory activities
Memory activities may not improve memory but can enhance other skills like reasoning, thinking and language. Crossword, sudoku, jigsaw and puzzles are some memory training games to try.
2. Get them moving
Physical activity is extremely important for emotional and cognitive development. Staying physically active also helps improve academic performance, brain health, muscular fitness, and heart and lung health. It will also provide long-term benefits like better bone health and a healthy weight.
3. Establish a good bedtime routine
Getting enough sleep is crucial for your child's overall well-being. Studies have shown that children who get proper amount of sleep perform better. This highlights the relationship between better sleep and cognitive development in children.
4. Learn musical instrument
Several studies have highlighted that music training helps increase IQ and help build cognitive ability in children. Music lessons will additionally help reduce stress in children.
5. Read to them
Reading to your child, starting when they are just babies is beneficial to them in many ways. It helps develop reading, learning and listening skills.
Reading also helps build vocabulary, improves creativity and supports cognitive development in kids.
5. Focus on diet
The development and functioning of the brain are supported by right nutrition. Furthermore, research has revealed that certain nutrients and foods promote brain growth and enhance cognitive function in children and adolescents.
Follow these simple tips and help your child grow mentally. However, genes play a crucial role in both mental and physical development of kids.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
