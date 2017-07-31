ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Child Development »  5 Things That You Should Say To Your Child Everyday

5 Things That You Should Say To Your Child Everyday

Effective conversations between parents and children can help build a stronger relationship between you and your family. You need to counsel him every day in order to encourage him and help him fight against all the problems. There are number of ways in which we can express our love to children.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 31, 2017 05:08 IST
2-Min Read
5 Things That You Should Say To Your Child Everyday

things you should tell your child

Effective conversations between parents and children can help build a stronger relationship between you and your family. Just being concerned about your child's well-being is not enough. You need to counsel him every day in order to encourage him and help him fight against all the worries. There are number of ways in which we can express our love to children. Your words can truly affect your child and make him feel encouraged. There are some things that you should tell your child everyday in order to make him feel loved and secure.

You are special: Sometimes in our hectic schedules we tend to forget these words. It is very important that your child starts realizing from a very young age that he is unique, special and different.

I trust you: It is extremely necessary that your child grows up feeling secure. Remind him constantly that you trust his decisions and will always stand by them. Not only ensure that you trust them but also tell them to believe in themselves.
RELATED STORIES

'Shocking! 10-Month Old Baby Weighs 28 kilos, Doctors Stunned At The Rare Condition!'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


Tell me more: Parents should always encourage their children to share their feelings, ideas, thoughts and decisions. Even if you are doing some work, never ignore him and always listen to him carefully. This will make them confide in you.

We all make mistakes: Human beings are bound to make mistakes. No one in this world is perfect. Learning from mistakes is very important in life. Make your child understand these vital life skills from the beginning.

Opinions: Make your child a part of decision- making in every family conversation. Asking their input will help him take decisions on their own and indeed a responsible person.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------